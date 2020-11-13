CooTek To Participate In November Investor Conferences

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) - Get Report ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that the Company will present and meet with institutional investors at the following virtual investor conferences. For more information on CooTek presentations, please visit investor relations website https://ir.cootek.com.

BofA Securities 2020 China ConferencePanel or one-on-one Discussion on November 2 - November 13, 2020 ;

; dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor ConferencePresentation on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 09:30 a.m. ET

The Company's management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a fast-growing mobile internet company with a global vision, offering mobile applications. Our mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. The Company's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users. CooTek has developed and brought to market content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and casual games.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

