CooTek Games Attended 2021 International Game Business Conference (IGBC)

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) - Get Report ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that it attended the 2021 International Game Business Conference Summit Forum (2021IGBC) in Shanghai on July 28, 2021, hosted by the Game Publishers Association Publications Committee (GPC) of China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association, the National Foreign Culture Trade Base ( Shanghai) and the Shanghai Cultural and Creative Industry Promotion Association.

Mr. Zhengchao Lu, Head of CooTek's overseas gaming business, gave a speech on CooTek's own experience and overseas development trends, which sparked lively discussions at the scene. CooTek, as one of the companies that develop its game business overseas, aim to create game products with high-quality content and become a benchmark team for Chinese developers in the ultra-casual field. The Company also strives to lead the development of the industry, achieve cultural exports for China, and enhance the influence of international communication.

"Through the experience over the past few years, CooTek Games has invested in several studios domestically and abroad. The Company has developed a deep understanding of each platform's scaling strategy and accumulated rich experience in localized operations through cooperation with these studios, and has formed the one-stop distribution and full-process service capability ranging from creative evaluation, product testing and optimization, to scale-up growth" said by Mr. Lu, "At the same time, CooTek Games has explored a Chinese-style way to succeed in the overseas market."

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games.

