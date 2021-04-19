CoorsTek Recognized As A US Best Managed Company

GOLDEN, Colo., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoorsTek is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company.

GOLDEN, Colo., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoorsTek is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams. CoorsTek is the only company in Colorado to receive this designation for 2021.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials, all while facing the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite major challenges and immense pressure, they continued to lead with purpose and the vision to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy.

"We are honored to be recognized as a best managed company along with this esteemed list of organizations," said Jonathan Coors, Co-CEO of CoorsTek. "As a privately owned company, we don't often speak publicly about the effort that goes into creating world-class work processes, developing a talented work force and delivering essential products and services to the marketplace. This award is a recognition of our CoorsTek value system in action, the dedication and resiliency of our workforce during the Covid-19 pandemic and our focus on customers."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About CoorsTek, Inc.

CoorsTek is a privately-held leading global supplier of technical ceramics, serving a wide array of industries and markets - with the vision of making the world measurably better. The company is headquartered in Golden, Colorado, with approximately 5000 employees worldwide. CoorsTek continues to make investments in developing advanced materials and processes for critical applications and is the partner of choice for companies worldwide, whose success requires the unique, high-performance properties of products manufactured from engineered ceramics and advanced materials. The company is committed to delivering outstanding value through operational excellence, research, development, and manufacturing capabilities and collaborative stakeholder relationships. For more information please visit our website.

