Coors Seltzer Launches The Easiest Volunteer Program Just In Time For Earth Day

TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - While work from home once carried a certain allure, Canadians are tired of constant Zoom calls. Spare time is limited as work and personal lines blur, which leaves even less time for people to get out and give back to the things they really care about. With Earth Day on the horizon and in-person volunteer opportunities in low supply, Coors Seltzer has launched an incredibly easy way to 'volunteer' on April 22 nd - all Canadians have to do is skip the shower, turn their camera off and sip on a hard seltzer.

As the first hard seltzer rooted in a social purpose with every 12-pack helping to restore 1,000 litres of Canada's waters* through a partnership with Change the Course, Coors Seltzer is calling on Canadians to skip the shower on Earth Day. Why? Working from home has many Canadians on a morning shower routine to be camera-ready for their day filled with video conference calls. By skipping a five-minute shower, Canadians can save an average of 100 litres of water and give themselves permission to keep their camera off all day while 'volunteering'. If they choose to sneak a sip of Coors Seltzer off camera during an afternoon meeting, they'll be doing double-duty for the waters.

If this volunteer opportunity sounds appealing to you, Coors Seltzer wants you to take the Earth Day pledge via @CoorsLightCanada's Instagram. Share one of the Coors Seltzer volunteer pledge posts on your story tagging @CoorsLightCanada and using #CoorsSeltzerVolunteer and you'll even receive a Coors Seltzer gift to cheers with for your hard work.

"Our current reality has made it difficult to get out and volunteer, and we know Canadians are exhausted from the pressures of this camera-ready world," says Ava Gladman, Brand Manager, Coors Seltzer. "As the brand who is on a mission to make giving back refreshingly easy, let's take this pledge for the waters and enjoy peak comfort while doing it."

Low-effort yet high-reward, this is the ultimate volunteer program for Canadians looking to do some good for the environment while on the clock. Cheers to messy hair and pajamas on Earth Day - Canada's waters will thank you.

*FOR EVERY PACK OF COORS SELTZER PRINTED IN CANADA, MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE COMPANY WILL FUND PROJECTS ADMINISTERED BY CHANGE THE COURSE DESIGNED TO HELP RESTORE CANADA'S WATERS. EACH 12 PACK OR "12 PACK EQUIVALENT" (4260 ML) EQUATES TO 1000 LITRES OF WATER RESTORED. MORE DETAILS AT WWW.COORSSELTZER.CA AND WWW.CHANGETHECOURSE.US/COORSSELTZERCANADA

