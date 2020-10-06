Coors Seltzer Is On A Mission To Save America's Rivers

New seltzer brand committing to restore one billion gallons of water in the next year alone, and will kick-off its mission by making America's seltzer craze "water neutral" - footing the bill on 175,000 12-packs to restore the volume of seltzer consumed this summer

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Molson Coors announces the official launch of Coors Seltzer - a hard seltzer with a mission. Rooted in Coors' long history of sustainability, Coors Seltzer was crafted with a mission to help save America's rivers, with every 12-pack sold restoring 500 gallons of water, including a commitment to restoring at least one billion gallons during the first year.

In order to accomplish this goal, the brand is partnering with Change the Course, a program of the national nonprofit the Bonneville Environmental Foundation that specializes in helping its partners implement water restoration and conservation programs and is the leading national corporate water restoration and engagement campaign. The Change the Course partnership works by scoping, vetting and funding a portfolio of on-the-ground water projects that help sustain healthy, flowing rivers. Coors Seltzer and Change the Course will first target 16 iconic river basins within 14 states, including projects for the Colorado, Missouri, Sacramento, and Chicago Rivers. Supported projects are focused on modernizing irrigation, enhancing in stream flows, removing barriers, reducing pollution, and restoring fish and wildlife habitat.

To celebrate Coors Seltzer's launch, the brand plans to make an impact. This past summer, America drank 87 million gallons of hard seltzer,* but most of that drinking didn't do much good. So, Coors Seltzer is going to help get America's hard seltzer craze to "water neutral" by footing the bill on 175,000 12-packs to restore all of that hard seltzer volume consumed.

All drinkers need to do in order to neutralize their summer of hard seltzer consumption is to join the Coors Seltzer Volunteer Program and consumers in select states will be offered a rebate to get their first 12-pack for free - they drink, Coors Seltzer gets to work. That's right, just by drinking Coors Seltzer, you're volunteering to save the rivers. Rebate value varies by state (full price in certain states, 50 percent price in other states, and is void where prohibited).

"Americans are drinking an astounding amount of hard seltzer, but it's not doing much good. With the launch of Coors Seltzer and its Volunteer Program, we're setting out to provide a seltzer that tastes good and also gives drinkers an opportunity to do good with each and every sip," said Matt Escalante, Molson Coors' senior director of above premium flavors.

By giving consumers an opportunity to volunteer for the rivers, Coors Seltzer is introducing a world where "volunteering" becomes a code-word for drinking seltzer. When drinkers buy Coors Seltzer, they help restore 500 gallons of water into America's rivers. It's that simple.

"Rivers are the lifeblood of America. They provide clean drinking water, deliver vast economic value to communities and businesses, support critical fish and wildlife habitat and recreation in every state. Unfortunately, the iconic river basins that fuel our communities, economies and ecosystems are stressed," said Todd Reeve, CEO of Bonneville Environmental Foundation and co-creator of Change the Course. "We're thrilled to partner with Coors Seltzer to build awareness of America's incredible rivers and ensure that high-impact projects across the country keep our rivers clean and healthy."

Starting Wednesday, October 7, Coors Seltzer is encouraging fans 21 and up to get their volunteer journey started through the Coors Seltzer Volunteer Social Sweepstakes:

By following Coors Seltzer on Instagram or Twitter and composing an Instagram post or new Tweet which includes a photograph of the entrant engaged in a volunteer activity.

on Instagram or Twitter and composing an Instagram post or new Tweet which includes a photograph of the entrant engaged in a volunteer activity. Include the hashtag #CoorsSeltzerSweeps and, if entering on Instagram, tag @CoorsSeltzer.

Drinkers have the chance to win free Coors Seltzer for a year (in the form of $500 ), along with a $1,000 donation that will be made to one of Coors Seltzer's river conservation partners based on the winner's choice of river basin to support from an identified list.. No Purch. Nec. Ends 12/31/20. 21+, US/DC only, Rules: promorules.com/PL014447. The $1,000 donation will be made directly to the river conservation partner by Coors Brewing Company.

Coors Seltzer Volunteer Social Sweepstakes official rules are located here. Fans can also begin registering today on CoorsSeltzer.com/Volunteer. And coming soon, volunteers will be able to log how many packs they've bought in order to track how much they've volunteered to save America's rivers. The more Coors Seltzers they buy, the more prestigious the volunteer recognition!

"If you want to change something in the world, you can't ask people to change their lives to provoke that change," said Paco Conde, founder, partner and creative lead at Activista, the agency who developed the creative for Coors Seltzer. "The most effective way to engage and inspire people is to leverage something they are already doing and pivot that action into a helping act. That's the idea behind the Coors Seltzer Volunteer Program."

In addition to earned media and influencer relations, the brand will launch TV spots, which will begin airing this week on social media, and then will appear on digital video and must-watch TV programming, like college football and entertainment, spreading the word about the world's easiest volunteer program. The spots can be viewed here and here.

Coors Seltzer is currently available nationwide and comes in four flavors: Black Cherry, Mango, Grapefruit, and Lemon Lime. The hard seltzer comes in a variety pack of twelve 12-ounce slim cans, and standalone 16-ounce and 24-ounce single cans of Black Cherry. Each 12-ounce can of Coors Seltzer contains 90 calories, is certified gluten free and contains 4.5 percent alcohol by volume.

Drinkers are encouraged to sign up for the Coors Seltzer Volunteer Program and get their first 12-pack for free at CoorsSeltzer.com/Volunteer. For more information about the product and the brand's mission, visit CoorsSeltzer.com and follow @ CoorsSeltzer on Instagram and Facebook or on Twitter @ CoorsSeltzerUS.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Imprint and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com, MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com or on Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Bonneville Environmental Foundation Bonneville Environmental Foundation's (BEF) Change the Course is a first-of-its-kind initiative that brings together the public, corporations, and on the-ground conservation organizations to raise awareness about freshwater issues, reduce water footprints, and directly support water restoration projects. Change the Course is the leading national corporate water restoration and engagement campaign. The initiative has received contributions from over 55 corporate sponsors; supported over 90 water projects across 15 U.S. states and Mexico; and restored over 14 billion gallons of water. Learn more at Changethecourse.us.

About Activista Activista is a creative company based in Los Angeles committed to driving social, cultural and economic change through the power of Extraordinary Ideas.

The company was founded in 2018 by Paco Conde and Beto Fernandez in partnership with Anomaly. The team are behind some of the most extraordinary and award-winning ideas of recent years, being recognized by the Cannes Report as amongst the Most Awarded Creative Directors in the World (three years in a row) and seen in Forbes' 2017 "most creative people in the world" list. Read more here: activistalosangeles.com.

