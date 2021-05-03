CooperCompanies Acquires Obp Medical

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (COO) - Get Report, today announced that CooperSurgical has acquired obp Medical Corporation, a U.S. based medical device company that develops and markets differentiated products including single-use vaginal speculums with integrated LED illumination.

Commenting on the transaction, Al White, Cooper's President and CEO said, "This acquisition is a great strategic fit that builds upon CooperSurgical's strong family of OB/GYN medical devices. obp Medical's differentiated products will integrate seamlessly into our business and support our mission of advancing women's healthcare."

The acquisition price is approximately $60 million, and the products being acquired generated approximately $10 million of trailing twelve-month revenue. The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Cooper's non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2021.

About CooperCompaniesCooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (COO) - Get Report. Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

About obp Medical Corporationobp Medical Corporation, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, is a privately held medical device company that develops and markets single-use illuminating medical devices. The company's non-surgical product portfolio includes a suite of single-use vaginal specula with integrated LED lighting technology, as well as anoscopes, laryngoscopes, endoscopic seals and other related kits and accessories. These products are used in more than 13,000 physician offices, clinics, surgery centers, and hospitals throughout the U.S., and healthcare facilities worldwide. The company also previously had a surgical division however this was spun off prior to the acquisition. More information can be found at www.obpmedical.com.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to guidance, plans, prospects, goals, strategies, future actions, events or performance and other statements of which are other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the acquisition of obp Medical including financial position, market position, product development and business strategy, expected cost synergies, expected timing and benefits of the transaction, difficulties in integrating entities or operations, as well as estimates of our and obp Medical's future expenses, sales and diluted earnings per share are forward looking. In addition, all statements regarding anticipated growth in our net sales and anticipated market conditions, planned product launches and expected results of operations are forward-looking. To identify these statements look for words like "believes," "outlook," "probable," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates" or "anticipates" and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements necessarily depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Detailed descriptions of a number of important risk factors that could cause our actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including under the "Business", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such sections may be updated in our quarterly filings, copies of which are available on the Company's website: www.coopercos.com. We caution investors that forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date. We disclaim any intent to update them except as required by law.

