Cooper Tire Awards Annual Roy V. Armes And Centennial Scholarships

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company today announced that five recent high school graduates have been selected to receive scholarships to pursue higher education.

The Roy V. Armes Scholarship, a renewable scholarship which provides up to $5,000 over the next four years, was awarded to one student, and Cooper Centennial Scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 each, were awarded to five students. This year, for the first time, one student won both the Roy V. Armes and Cooper Centennial Scholarship.

The Roy V. Armes Scholarship was established in 2016 to honor former Cooper Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Roy Armes, upon his retirement. Armes served Cooper for nearly a decade, and this fund was created in recognition of his many contributions and achievements. The scholarship is focused on high-achieving students who will attend a four-year institution of higher learning to pursue careers in business or engineering and goes to the child of a Cooper employee in the United States.

The Cooper Centennial Scholarship is in its seventh year and was originated to commemorate the company's 100 th anniversary in 2014. The scholarship is available to the children of Cooper employees in the U.S. who are outstanding high school seniors and who will pursue degrees at a college, university or technical school.

Receiving both the Roy V. Armes Scholarship and a Centennial Scholarship is:

Griffin Weinstein - Griffin is the 18-year-old son of Lisa and Steven Weinstein, who is manager of research and development, all-terrain and light truck tires, at Cooper's Findlay, Ohio, headquarters. A graduate of Findlay High School, Griffin intends to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at The University of Toledo in the fall. He was a member of the National Honor Society and Hancock Youth Leadership and spent time volunteering at St. Marks United Methodist Church and StoneBridge Church. He also played baseball and served on the Student Athlete Leadership Team.

Additional Centennial Scholarship recipients include:

Bridget Brigadoi- Bridget is the 18-year-old daughter of Brenda Brigadoi, who works as an analyst supporting Cooper's Business Information Services and Project Management Office in Findlay, Ohio, and her husband, Bryan. A graduate of Heritage Christian School in Findlay, Bridget plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University where she will study applied mathematics. She was an honor roll and National Honor Society student and a member and captain of both the swimming and diving and volleyball teams. Bridget has also taken three mission trips and volunteered at City Mission as well as at various Bible camps.

Spencer High- Spencer is the 17-year-old son of Jeff High, a quality engineer at Cooper's Tupelo, Mississippi, plant, and his wife Kim. Spencer graduated from Ingomar Attendance Center in New Albany, Mississippi and intends to pursue a degree in electrical engineering at The University of Mississippi. Spencer played both baseball and basketball and was active within student government serving in several different leadership positions over the past four years. He was also involved in Math, Science and Beta clubs, volunteered at his church, and has taken four mission trips.

Libby McVetta - Libby is the 18-year-old daughter of Kevin McVetta, production lead within Cooper's Findlay, Ohio, plant, and his wife Jana. She is a recent graduate of Cory Rawson High School, Rawson, Ohio, and intends to pursue a degree in speech-language pathology at the University of Toledo. Libby was a four-year letterman and team captain in both soccer and basketball and a four-year letterman in marching and concert band. She was recognized as a scholar athlete, Archie Griffin Sportsmanship winner and was a member of the student council and National Honor Society. Libby was active in community volunteerism including Maple Crest Home, Relay for Life, Bluffton Vacation Bible School, and Hancock County Mentoring program, as well as serving as a teacher's aide. She is active in her church youth group and is also serving as a church deacon.

Addison Smedley- Addison is the 18-year-old daughter of David Smedley, a tire inspector at Cooper's Texarkana, Arkansas, plant, and his wife Britany. Addison graduated as salutatorian from Ashdown High School in Ashdown, Arkansas, and this fall, will pursue a degree in speech therapy at Harding University. In addition to being a member of the National Honor Society, Addison was class officer her junior year and student council secretary her senior year. She was active in SkillsUSA, a career and technical student organization, as well as in Beta Club, and Future Business Leaders of America.

"Cooper's company purpose is to help everyone travel through life's journeys with confidence, and to be there for people at every turn. We're proud to invest in the future of such a deserving, accomplished group of students, and we wish each the best with their continued education, and ultimately, their careers," said Chris Ball, Cooper Tire President - Americas.

Cooper's scholarship programs are administered by the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, an independent philanthropic agency that manages nearly 450 funds, including 135 scholarships. To be considered for these awards, each student is required to submit an application and essay. An independent committee of the Community Foundation then selects the winners. Since the inception of these two funds, Cooper has awarded 37 students with scholarships.

