Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Issues 2019 Global Sustainability Report

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company today released its eighth annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainability Report - "Responsibility the Cooper Way." The report is available on the company's corporate website at http://coopertire.com/Corporate-Responsibility/Sustainability.aspx.

"Our company Purpose states that everyone deserves to travel through life's journeys with confidence, and Cooper is there at every turn. This statement, along with our company Values, guide us in our commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability," said Brad Hughes, Cooper's President & Chief Executive Officer. "Through Cooper's yearly CSR and Sustainability Report, we detail our progress on these initiatives that reduce environmental impact, improve employee health and safety, and support communities. We are committed to these efforts and reporting our progress to key stakeholders."

Highlights from Cooper's 2019 report include:

Significant reduction in the amount of waste landfilled by our manufacturing plants over the last several years. Cooper recycles approximately 83% of our waste annually.

Continued strides in energy optimization through upgrades to energy efficient LED lighting, utilizing new energy sources and infrastructure improvements. Cooper is using energy in a continually more efficient manner.

Sustained focus on employee health and safety, and recognition for safety efforts including two Sustainability Awards for Health and Safety from the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association. Cooper has reduced its total recordable incidents by nearly 49 percent globally over the last five years.

Continued involvement with important industry organizations on CSR topics, including the Tire Industry Project (TIP). Cooper is a founding member of the TIP-initiated Global Platform for Sustainable Natural Rubber (GPSNR).

Active participation in our communities by focusing on tire safety, education, youth career development and donating resources - financial, in-kind and time - to charities that make an impact where Cooper people live and work. For example, in 2019 Cooper and the Cooper Tire Foundation donated approximately half a million dollars to nearly 100 nonprofits, awarded scholarships to deserving students, and matched employee donations to charities around the globe.

Commitment to diversity and inclusion, and recognition for this effort by earning a score of 100 percent on the most recent Corporate Equality Index conducted by the Human Rights Campaign as well as being honored by the Women's Forum of New York and 2020 Women on Boards for gender diversity in our boardroom.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) - Get Report is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

