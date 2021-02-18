Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 196th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) - Get Report today announced a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share on common stock, payable March 26, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business March 1, 2021. This will mark the 196 th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) - Get Report is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper's headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

