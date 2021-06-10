NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) - Get Report is scheduled to participate in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 16.

Cooper Standard's Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss the Company's business and strategies and respond to questions in a fireside chat format beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET.

A link to the live webcast of the event will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at: https://www.ir.cooperstandard.com/.

About Cooper Standard Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components in diverse transportation and industrial markets. Products include sealing, fuel and brake delivery and fluid transfer systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_F

Media Contact Chris Andrews Cooper Standard (248) 596- 6217 candrews@cooperstandard.com

Analysts Contact Roger Hendriksen Cooper Standard (248) 596-6465 roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-standard-to-participate-in-the-2021-deutsche-bank-global-auto-industry-conference-301310317.html

SOURCE Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.