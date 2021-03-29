Cooper McIntosh MD Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

OXFORD, Miss., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper McIntosh MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Internist in the field of Internal Medicine for his exceptional contributions and professional excellence with Internal Medicine...

OXFORD, Miss., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper McIntosh MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Internist in the field of Internal Medicine for his exceptional contributions and professional excellence with Internal Medicine Associates of Oxford.

Dedicated to keeping you well and on your feet, Internal Medicine Associates of Oxford has been offering compassionate medical care in the Oxford, MS area since 1977. The eight highly trained physicians, nurse practitioners, and medical staff demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity to ensure patients are comfortable and well-informed. At Internal Medicine Associates, services provided range from general well-being and preventive care to acute injury and chronic conditions. The practice also provides several ancillary services not common in the area. Utilizing state-of-the-art imaging equipment, the nurse practitioners specialize in both women's health and diabetes care, and perform ultrasounds, bone scans, and other diagnostic necessities on-site. Internal Medicine Associates of Oxford is situated at 551 Azalea Drive.

Awarded "Best Doctor" for four consecutive years, Dr. McIntosh has garnered a commendable reputation for his unwavering devotion to patient-centered care throughout his three decade long career. In his current capacity, he serves the residents of Oxford, MS and the surrounding communities with Internal Medicine Associates of Oxford for the past 25 years. He offers an extensive repertoire of experience and expertise in treating Diabetes, Lipid Abnormalities, Hypertension, and Metabolic Syndrome. His patients trust him to provide the best quality of care, and he strives to build positive relationships with them daily.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. McIntosh is a 1992 graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. He continued his training and went on to complete his internship at Baptist Memorial Hospital, followed by a residency in internal medicine at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine. Since then, he has remained abreast of the latest medical advancements by maintaining active memberships with the American Medical Association and the Journal of the American Medical Association.

As a testament to his professional excellence, Dr. McIntosh is the recipient of On-Time Doctor Award (2015, 2016), Patients' Choice Award (2011, 2014, 2015, 2016), and Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2011, 2014, 2016).

In his spare time, Dr. McIntosh enjoys music, boating, and playing the guitar. He also sits on the boards of two banks — First National Bank and Security Bank and Trust.

Dr. McIntosh dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Tim Randall, Dr. Miton Hobes, Dr. Abbey Kitcahi, Dr. Harold Sachs, Dr. Jim Lewis, and Dr. Tom Wood.

For further information, please visit http://www.imaoxford.net/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-mcintosh-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301257587.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who