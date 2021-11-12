Coop Delivers Digital Health Features Using Foodmaestro

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian tech start-up, Foodmaestro, powers a new digital health feature for the Swedish grocery chain Coop. E-commerce shoppers can now easily find the products that meet their personalized allergy, intolerance, nutrition, and lifestyle needs. Coop recognizes the importance of supporting shoppers through increased food transparency and empowering healthier eating, this is a first foundational and impactful step in supporting this important need.

"With 2 out of 3 shoppers restricting something in their diet, Foodmaestro's partnership with Coop simplifies the digital shopping process by helping shoppers find the right products, removing friction from the experience and saving time for shoppers," said Justin Kwee, Foodmaestro VP of Sales and Marketing.

Foodmaestro will provide the foundational data for Coop to deliver relevant and accurate search results to the shopper. This is made possible through new quick and easy to use filters for common health needs, starting with 20 dietary preferences (egg, lactose, gluten, high protein, vegetarian, organic, halal certified). Foodmaestro estimates that an average of 64% relevant products are not shown to a shopper in search results and 1 in 3 of the products shown are typically incorrect. Using the Foodmaestro's Extended Attributes, Coop is able to solve that problem and unlock potential for their assortment.

"We want to build a level of customer experience that is unparalleled in the Swedish retail marketplace. Our goal is to offer the world's best customer experience, whether they are in one of our stores or interact with us digitally. To be able to meet this goal we need to implement new solutions that further enhances our offer to our customers and that is something that we do with the help of Food Maestro and their solution for improved search and consumer personalisation," says Amer Mohammed, Chief Digital Officer at Coop.

Consumers are continuously seeking more information about the products they use and consume to ensure the right purchasing decisions. Shoppers with allergies and lifestyle preferences using Coop's new health and wellness attributes will feel confident discovering new products. Coop's implementation of health and wellness filters further strengthens the Swedish grocery chains goal to deliver the world's best customer journey. Try the new digital health feature for yourself here!

About FoodmaestroFoodmaestro is a data platform that enables retailers to execute digital strategies in support of increasing food transparency and empowering healthier eating. Foodmaestro enriches data to drive meaningful connections between CPGs, retailers and consumers to provide customers a simple, personalized shopping experience.

The Toronto based company serves retailers and CPGs across Europe, UK and North America, accelerating their digital strategy by delivering improved search and consumer personalisation. Foodmaestro processes over 14 million product attributes, 300 thousand search requests and 6 million product validations in real-time each day. Recognized as part of the top 100 agri-tech companies from FoodTech 500 2020 and a member of the European Union's EIT Rising Food Stars.

About Coop SverigeCoop is one of Sweden's largest grocery chains with more than 800 stores owned by 3.7 million members. Coop has had an online shop since 2008 which today reaches over 60 percent of Swedish households with home deliveries and also offers meal plans that can be picked up in all Coop stores. Coop is ranked as Sweden's most sustainable grocery chain and has the highest percentage of organic sales in the grocery retail industry. For more information, visit www.coop.se.

