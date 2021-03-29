Cooling Tower Markets, 2025 - Focus On Open-Circuit Cooling Towers, Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers & Hybrid Cooling Towers

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cooling tower market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global cooling tower market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

A cooling tower is a heat removal device that relies on water for transferring the waste heat into the atmosphere. It offers various advantages, such as water conservation, optimal cooling, cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, resistance against corrosion, ease of installation, longer service life, high structural strength and reduced noise pollution.

As a result, it finds extensive applications in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, petroleum refineries, cold storage units, electric power generation and food processing plants. Besides this, it is also used to provide comfort cooling in large commercial buildings, such as airports, schools, hospitals and hotels, etc.The demand for electricity is steadily escalating around the world, owing to inflating disposable incomes, increasing electrification in various sectors and rising sales of consumer electronics. This represents one of the major factors impelling the global cooling tower market growth. Moreover, as governments of numerous countries are implementing stringent environmental regulations, there is an increase in the adoption of nuclear power plants, which, in turn, is further driving the market growth.

Apart from this, the rising utilization of HVAC systems on account of the upcoming construction activities is positively influencing the demand for cooling towers.

Furthermore, the incorporation of 3D TRASAR technology to detect, determine and deliver improved scale, corrosion and microbiological performance of the cooling tower systems, is expected to expand their applications across various industries in the coming years.

However, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing and industrial plants as well as construction activities, the demand for cooling towers is expected to be impacted in the upcoming years.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cooling tower market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cooling tower market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the tower type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the flow type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the design?

What is the breakup of the market based on the construction material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cooling tower market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cooling Tower Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Tower Type6.1 Open-Circuit Cooling Towers6.2 Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers6.3 Hybrid Cooling Towers 7 Market Breakup by Flow Type7.1 Cross Flow7.2 Counter Flow 8 Market Breakup by Design8.1 Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower8.2 Natural Draft Cooling Tower

9 Market Breakup by Construction Material9.1 Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)9.2 Steel9.3 Concrete9.4 Wood9.5 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)9.6 Others 10 Market Breakup by End-User10.1 Chemical10.2 HVAC10.3 Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas10.4 Power Generation10.5 Food and Beverages10.6 Others 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.)

Brentwood Industries Inc.

Delta Cooling Towers inc

inc ENEXIO Management GmbH

Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie)

International Cooling Tower Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

SPX Cooling Technologies Inc.

Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc.

Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.)

Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9rbrzn

