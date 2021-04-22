Coolest Job Ever: Evite Launches Search For Professional Party Starter

With 1 in 3 Americans Saying They've Become More Awkward Over the Past Year, Evite Wants to Help Americans Relearn How to Party

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you the life of the party? Evite , the leading digital invitation platform, is calling on party people across the country to apply for its first-ever Professional Party Starter role. The Professional Party Starter will play an integral part in helping the country relearn how to party again.

"We recently learned from an Evite survey that almost 35% of Americans feel they've become more awkward given the time they've been spending at home, with almost 40% saying they are concerned about no longer being able to make small talk," said Casey Martinez, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications at Evite. "We're so excited to launch our search for this fun and unique role at Evite. Together, we'll not only help bring people back together, but will also make it easy for everyone to throw or attend their first safe celebration."

Evite is searching for a Professional Party Starter to teach people how to gather, celebrate, and have way too much fun again when the world reopens for $5,000. The ideal candidate will provide the help we don't even know we need yet, but will come in clutch in a year like 2021. Responsibilities include: creating non-cliché conversation starters, offering a step-by-step guide to non-awk hugging, sharing tips for going from zoomed to groomed and making recipes for signature cocktails to finally enjoy with someone other than ourselves.

To apply , share with Evite how you will make post-pandemic parties the best ones yet, why you deserve $5,000 to be the inaugural Professional Party Starter, and answer the following questions:

Fill in the blank: Every party needs _______. Tell us about the best party you've ever hosted or attended. What do you predict will be the biggest post-pandemic party trend? Why should you be Evite's Professional Party Starter? Share your Instagram handle.

Submissions for Evite's Professional Party Starter will be reviewed by a panel of judges that will select a finalist based on past party expertise and passion for celebrations.

To be considered for the Professional Party Starter role at Evite, fill out the application on the official website - https://celebrate.evite.com/dream-job/ by May 19, 2021. The role is anticipated to begin in June 2021. The application is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who have reached the age of majority in their state of residence (18 but 19 in Alabama and Nebraska and 21 in Mississippi). Void where prohibited. To view the full terms and conditions, visit https://ideas.evite.com/planning/professional-party-starter-terms-and-conditions/ .

About Evite

Evite is the world's leading digital invitation platform focused on bringing people together. With thousands of free and premium customizable designs which can be sent by email or text message, Evite makes celebrating face-to-face easier and more memorable for its 100+ million annual users and their guests. Real-time messaging and RSVP tracking make planning a breeze. Launched in 1998, the company has sent nearly 3 billion invitations. Evite is headquartered in Los Angeles. Visit www.evite.com to start planning, get inspired or download the Evite app .

