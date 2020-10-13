Cool Holdings Clarifies Timing Of Ticker Symbol Change To "SIMP"

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AWSM) (the "Company" or "Cool Holdings") announced earlier today that effective October 14, 2020 it will change its name to "Simply, Inc." (the " Name Change"), change its ticker symbol on the OTCQB Venture Market to "SIMP" and effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split"). However, because of a rule imposed by FINRA in situations where a name change and reverse stock split are conducted simultaneously, the ticker symbol change cannot be affected immediately. Rather, the ticker symbol for the Company's common shares will change to "AWSMD" for a period of 20 trading days after the Name Change and Reverse Stock Split are effected, after which the 'D' will be removed from the Company's ticker symbol, and, beginning November 11, 2020, the Company's ticker symbol will change to "SIMP".

About Cool Holdings, Inc.Cool Holdings is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, a chain of 41 retail stores operating in 17 states and an authorized reseller under the Apple Premier Partner program of Apple products and other high-profile consumer electronic brands. Additional information can be found on its website at www.coolholdings.com and www.simplymac.com.

