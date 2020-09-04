Cookies Cannabis Brand Co-founder Berner Opens 1st Sativa Forward Lemonnade Dispensary In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular MAGIC CASTLE dispensary is unveiling new looks and an impressive array of sativa strains when it reopens Saturday, Sept. 5th, as LEMONNADE, in partnership with the international cannabis lifestyle brand COOKIES. The rebranding brings a new line of unrivaled sativa strains to a vital Pacific Northwest cannabis market.

The LEMONNADE flower menu features the debut of the much-awaited Lions Mane strain, top-selling Cake Mix and numerous other LEMONNADE sativas, known for their uplifting, euphoric qualities. All strains were developed by celebrated cannabis breeders in collaboration with Berner, the Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur who seeks to give the cannabis community imaginative offerings.

"For the last four years we've focused on generating new sativa genetics with flavor profiles that are unlike any you've seen," said Berner, Founder and CEO of COOKIES. "The sativas already on the market were limited and all pretty much tasted the same, so it was past time for something fresh. The genetics we've developed are rare and different, with a lot of flavor, and we are proud to partner with MAGIC CASTLE to bring our unique products to Portland."

With LEMONNADE, Berner continues the COOKIES tradition of bringing the cannabis community together and creating buzz around exciting new strains.

LEMONNADE offers a new retail experience for Portland consumers at the sales counter, with pristine eighths and 1-gram offerings pre-packaged to protect and preserve the flower trichomes.

Consumers can enjoy the full sensory experience of perfectly cultivated cannabis, with aromas and tastes to please all connoisseurs, along with dynamic original packaging design when they open LEMONNADE and COOKIES products.

"The West Coast is known for amazing cannabis, and LEMONNADE is bringing the fire with these uplifting new sativas," said Alex Eliasyan, President of MAGIC CASTLE. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to provide more top-shelf cannabis on the same level as high-end cognac or champagne."

LEMONNADE additionally features the first drop of exclusive LEMONNADE apparel in Oregon, along with the popular COOKIES cannabis product portfolio and cult-favorite sister brands RUNTZ, GRANDIFLORA, COLLINS AVE, MINNTZ and RUN THE JEWELS. More LEMONNADE retail stores are coming soon in Oregon and California. LEMONNADE, located at 11321 SW 64th Ave., is open Monday-Saturday 9am-10pm and Sunday 9am-8pm.

About LEMONNADE

Voted the #1 sativa menu, the team of industry legends behind LEMONNADE are proud to deliver a menu of truly unique sativa-leaning, flavor-forward cannabis products—the result of meticulous genetics and expert breeding.

The sister brand to Cookies, LEMONNADE is the highest form of the grower's art. A sativa focused family of strains and products created for those in search of an upbeat and euphoric experience. Offering over 15 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, greenhouse and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, extracts and vape carts, LEMONNADE was founded in 2015 by Berner and Brett Wilson (aka Growing Passion).

About Cookies

Cookies is more than a premiere cannabis company, it is a lifestyle. Founded in 2012 by Berner, the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, and his partner Jai, Bay Area cultivator and breeder, the company built its identity by seamlessly combining new, top-tier genetics, the internet, and music. Backed by the music industry, social media, and the brand's growth and breeding projects, Cookies quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise; authenticity and innovative genetics.

Today, Cookies is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in the United States. The company and its product are recognized globally, and offer a stable of over 50 cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor, outdoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps and vape carts. Cookies' overall vertical integration and seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to retail experience.

