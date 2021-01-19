Conveyor System Market By Industry, Type, Component, Operation, & Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Conveyor System Market by Industry (Retail & Distribution, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Electronic, Mining, & Airport), Type (Belt, Roller, Overhead, Floor, Pallet, Crescent, Cable, Bucket, Others) Component, Operation, & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conveyor system market size is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, from an estimated value of USD 8.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9%.

The higher adoption of automation processes in various end-use industries and the rising demand for handling larger volumes of goods are the driving factors that are expected to boost the conveyor system market. The constant R&D efforts by conveyor system manufacturers to modernize the industry will offer favorable opportunities for manufacturers and propel the automated conveyor systems in the coming years.

Airport industry, by conveyor type (belt, tri planar, crescent, and others); automotive industry, by conveyor type (overhead, floor, roller, and others); retail & distribution industry, by conveyor type (belt, roller, pallet, and others); electronics industry, by conveyor type (belt, roller, and others); mining industry, by conveyor type (belt, cable, bucket, and others); food & beverage industry, by sub-industry (meat & poultry, dairy, and others); and region ( North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall conveyor system market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Scenario3.2 Report Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Conveyor System Market Overview4.2 Conveyor System Market for the Retail & Distribution Industry, by Conveyor Type4.3 Conveyor System Market, by Operation4.4 Conveyor System Market, by Component4.5 Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry, by Conveyor Type4.6 Conveyor System Market for the Food & Beverage Industry, by Sub-Industry4.7 Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry, by Conveyor Type4.8 Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry, by Conveyor Type4.9 Conveyor System Market for the Mining Industry, by Conveyor Type4.10 Conveyor System Market, by Type 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Higher Adoption of Automation Processes in Various End-Use Industries to Enhance Operational Efficiency5.2.1.1.1 Rising Trends in E-Commerce to Boost Demand for Conveyor Systems5.2.1.1.2 Rising Electronic Manufacturing Activities to Boost Demand for Conveyor Systems5.2.1.1.3 Increasing Warehouse Automation5.2.1.1.4 Increasing Mining Activities Around the Globe to Fuel Demand for Mining Conveyor Systems5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Handling Larger Volumes of Goods5.2.1.3 Inclination of Industries Towards Lean Manufacturing Expected to Fuel the Demand for Conveyor Systems5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments5.2.2.2 Increasing Usage of Automated Guided Vehicles and Robotics5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Material Handling from Warehouse and Pharmaceutical Companies During the COVID-19 Crisis5.2.3.2 Advanced Conveyor Systems5.2.3.2.1 Green Conveying5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Reducing Rate of Baggage Mishandling5.2.4.2 Ensuring Safety and Reducing Accidents5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Conveyor System Market5.4 Conveyor System Market - COVID-19 Scenario5.4.1 Most Likely/Realistic Scenario5.4.2 High COVID-19 Impact Scenario5.4.3 Low COVID-19 Impact Scenario5.5 Porter's Five Forces5.6 Safety Standards & Regulations for Conveyor Systems5.7 Supply Chain Analysis5.8 Average Selling Price Trend5.9 Technology Analysis5.10 Case Study Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 Trade Analysis5.13 Ecosystem Market Map 6 Conveyor System Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Research Methodology6.1.2 Industry Insights6.2 Belt6.2.1 Europe is Expected to Account for the Largest Share in the Belt Conveyor System Market6.3 Roller6.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Roller Conveyor System Market6.4 Tri Planar6.4.1 North America is Projected to be the Second-Largest Market for Tri Planar Conveyors by Value6.5 Crescent6.5.1 Crescent Conveyor System Market in Europe is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR6.6 Pallet6.6.1 North America to Lead the Pallet Conveyor System Market by Value6.7 Overhead6.7.1 Europe Overhead Conveyor System Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR6.8 Floor6.8.1 Asia-Pacific is the Second-Largest Market in the Floor Conveyor System Market6.9 Bucket6.9.1 Europe Bucket Conveyors Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR6.10 Cable6.10.1 Row is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate6.11 Others6.11.1 Asia-Pacific Market is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR for Other Conveyors 7 Conveyor System Market, by Operation7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Research Methodology7.1.2 Assumptions7.1.3 Industry Insights7.2 Manual7.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Share of the Manual Conveyor System Market7.3 Semi-Automatic7.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Have the Largest Market Share7.4 Automatic7.4.1 Europe & North America to Dominate the Automatic Conveyor System Market 8 Conveyor System Market, by Component8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Research Methodology8.1.2 Assumptions8.1.3 Industry Insights8.2 Aluminum Profile8.2.1 Europe to Lead the Aluminum Profile Conveyor System Market8.3 Driving Unit8.3.1 Europe Driving Unit Conveyor System Market to Grow at the Highest CAGR8.4 Extremity Unit8.4.1 North America Estimated to Account for Second-Largest Share in 20208.5 Others8.5.1 Europe to Lead the Market 9 Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry, by Conveyor Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Research Methodology9.1.2 Assumptions9.1.3 Industry Insights9.2 Belt9.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Share by Volume in the Belt Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry9.3 Crescent9.3.1 Europe to Dominate the Crescent Conveyor System Market for the Airport Industry9.4 Tri Planar9.4.1 North America to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR in the Tri Planar Conveyor System Market for Airports9.5 Other9.5.1 Rest of the World to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Other Conveyor System Market by Value 10 Conveyor System Market for the Retail & Distribution Industry, by Conveyor Type10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Research Methodology10.1.2 Assumptions10.1.3 Industry Insights10.2 Belt10.2.1 Europe to Drive Belt Conveyor System Market by Volume for the Retail & Distribution Industry10.3 Roller10.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Share in the Roller Conveyor System Market for Retail & Distribution10.4 Pallet10.4.1 North America to Account for the Largest Share in the Pallet Conveyor System Market for Retail & Distribution10.5 Other10.5.1 Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest-Growing Region in Other Conveyor Systems Market 11 Conveyor System Market for the Mining Industry, by Conveyor Type11.1 Introduction11.1.1 Research Methodology11.1.2 Assumptions11.1.3 Industry Insights11.2 Belt11.2.1 Russia to Attract Mining Conveyor Belt System Manufacturers11.3 Cable11.3.1 North America to Account for the Second-Largest Share in the Cable Conveyor System Market for Mining11.4 Bucket11.4.1 Deep Mines in South Africa to Drive Bucket Mining Conveyor Systems11.5 Other11.5.1 Europe to Drive the Other Conveyor System Market 12 Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry, by Conveyor Type12.1 Introduction12.1.1 Research Methodology12.1.2 Assumptions12.1.3 Industry Insights12.2 Floor12.2.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Second-Largest Market Share of Automotive Floor Conveyor Systems12.3 Overhead12.3.1 Europe to Lead the Overhead Conveyor System Market for the Automotive Industry12.4 Roller12.4.1 North America to Grow at the Second-Highest CAGR12.5 Others12.5.1 Germany to Drive the Other Conveyor Systems Market in Europe 13 Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry, by Conveyor Type13.1 Introduction13.1.1 Research Methodology13.1.2 Assumptions13.1.3 Industry Insights13.2 Belt13.2.1 Europe to Drive the Belt Conveyor System Market for the Electronics Industry13.3 Roller13.3.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR in the Roller Conveyor System Market for Electronics13.4 Others13.4.1 Asia-Pacific to Account for the Largest Share in the Others Conveyor System Market 14 Conveyor System Market for Food & Beverage, by Sub-Industry14.1 Introduction14.1.1 Research Methodology14.1.2 Assumptions14.1.3 Industry Insights14.2 Meat & Poultry14.2.1 Asia-Pacific is Expected to Account for the Largest Share by Volume for Conveyor Systems in the Meat & Poultry Sub-Industry14.3 Dairy14.3.1 Europe is Expected to be the Largest Market for the Dairy Sub-Industry14.4 Others14.4.1 North America is Projected to be the Second-Largest Market for Other Sub-Industries 15 Conveyor System Market, by Region15.1 Introduction15.2 Asia-Pacific15.3 Europe15.4 North America15.5 Rest of the World 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Company Evaluation Matrix - Conveyor System Companies16.1.1 Terminology16.1.2 Star16.1.3 Emerging Leader16.1.4 Pervasive Player16.1.5 Participant16.2 Strength of Product Portfolio16.3 Business Strategy Excellence16.4 Company Evaluation Matrix - Conveyor System Component Companies16.4.1 Star16.4.2 Emerging Leader16.4.3 Pervasive Player16.4.4 Participant16.5 Market Evaluation Framework16.6 Conveyor System Market Revenue Analysis (2019) - Top Four Players16.7 Conveyor System Market: Market Share16.8 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win16.9 Competitive Scenario16.9.1 Supply Orders16.9.2 New Product Developments/Launches16.9.3 Expansions16.9.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations16.9.5 Acquisitions 17 Company Profiles17.1 Siemens Ag17.2 Continental Ag17.3 Interroll Holding Ag17.4 Daifuku Co., Ltd.17.5 Fives Group17.6 Swisslog Holding Ag17.7 Taikisha Ltd.17.8 Honeywell Intelligrated17.9 Dematic17.10 Murata Machinery Co. Ltd.17.11 Additional Companies17.11.1 Asia Oceania17.11.1.1 Hangzhou Nuohua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.17.11.1.2 Khare Group17.11.2 Europe17.11.2.1 Ssi Schaefer17.11.2.2 Metso Outotec17.11.2.3 Vanderlande Industries B.V.17.11.3 North America17.11.3.1 Invata Intralogistics17.11.3.2 Westfalia Technologies, Inc.17.11.3.3 Bastian Solutions, Inc17.11.4 Rest of the World17.11.4.1 Belt Brokers17.11.4.2 Sampla Do Brazil 18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdf075

