Conversion Labs To Host Third Quarter Conference Call On Monday, November 16, 2020 At 4:30 P.m. ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCQB: CVLB) (OTCQB: CVLBD), a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Conversion Labs management will host the conference call followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-430-8332International dial-in number: 1-720-452-9103Conference ID: 9683420

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company's website at ir.conversionlabs.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 30, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921International replay number: 1-412-317-6671Replay ID: 9683420

