Conversations On Board Diversity Attract More Than 6000 Participants Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), marked its 10th anniversary by engaging more than 6,000 registrants for its Global Conversation on Board Diversity to report the status of women directors in the U.S., U.K., Mexico, Spain, Nigeria, India and Japan.

Twenty-seven city and statewide virtual events followed, featuring 120 VIP keynote panelists and 400 corporate directors. They discussed the business benefits of gender-balanced and diverse boards, focusing on how women can navigate their careers for board seat consideration.

A total of 186 sponsors took part in the celebration, including global sponsors BNY Mellon Wealth Management; Bank of America; RBC Wealth Management; EY, McKinsey & Company Knowledge Partner and Zoom. For a complete list of sponsors visit: https://2020wob.com/sponsor/.

"Enlightened corporations recognize the business value of having women on their boards, so we want to thank our valued sponsors who believe in our mission and education efforts to advance women," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards.

At all 27 virtual events, the co-founders of 2020WOB, Stephanie Sonnabend and Malli Gero, were applauded for their vision and commitment to reach 20% of all Russell 3000 board seats filled by women by 2020. Having surpassed the goal with women holding 22.6% of the board seats, the new campaign name and vision 50/50 Women on Board will launch in January 2021.

About 2020 Women on Boards

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading education and advocacy campaign accelerating gender-balance on corporate boards of directors. Each year, 2020WOB publishes its Gender Diversity Index online tracking the number of women on Russell 3000 public company boards. Educational programs produced by 2020WOB include: the annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity; "Get on Board!" Workshops for board-ready women; and Path to the Boardroom for mid-career women on how to become board-ready. See 2020WOB.com.

