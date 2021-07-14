Convergent Expands Into Philadelphia And Partners With Helm

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergent, a Lehigh Valley based provider of comprehensive IT and managed services, is announcing a third location opening in August in Plymouth Meeting, PA. This location will serve as a base of sales and service to the Metro Philadelphia region. Headquartered in Bethlehem, PA, Convergent also has a Wyomissing, PA location in support of its Central Pennsylvania customers. Additionally, Convergent is entering into a Joint Marketing Alliance Agreement with Helm Partners for the ongoing servicing of Helm's Mitel clients, and for Convergent's solutions to be positioned as part of Helm's technology and communications Advisory Services portfolio. A long standing and productive relationship exists between Convergent with Helm, and both will continue to deepen and strengthen this relationship moving forward.

" As we advance Convergent's aggressive 2021 strategic plan, we are pleased to be expanding our footprint and to have a more formally aligned relationship with Helm Partners. Expanding into the Metro Philadelphia marketplace provides us a base of operation to support our clients and is a catalyst for continued growth. Our joint marketing agreement with Helm makes our portfolio of services available to them, while we add a new layer of support to their Mitel customer base. We could not be happier to be collaborating with Helm; at the core, we share a lot of the same values and that became even more apparent to us as we structured this agreement," said Christopher Jones, President and CEO.

About ConvergentConvergent is a technology partner specializing in advanced solutions for customers located throughout the United States. With over 45 years of serving clients, our team has grown into a solution provider implementing and managing data center infrastructure, unified communications, and cloud solutions. We have grown our business by aligning technology to the business needs of our clients and delivering a single source of accountability across all aspects of their infrastructure. Today, Convergent is proud to be a respected technology company by our clients, the business partners, and service provider partners we represent. In a world dominated by rapid changes in technology, Convergent's philosophy is a commitment to excellence and simplicity for our customers. For more information about Convergent, please visit www.askconvergent.com .

About HelmHelm Partners is a technology advisory services firm helping reshape businesses for growth and achieve better outcomes throughout their digital transformation journey. Helm provides a roadmap for purposeful change. Located in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Helm has been a trusted advocate for their global client base since 2001. Helm's core practices focus on cloud communications, contact center solutions, nextgen network strategies, cyber security, cloud and managed services, and expense management, supporting clients from assessment through implementation and the ongoing lifecycle. From insight comes action, take the Helm.

