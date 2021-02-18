Convergence Of AI In 3D Printing Opportunities Analysis 2020

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities Analysis : Convergence of AI in 3D Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities Analysis : Convergence of AI in 3D Printing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service titled 'Opportunity Analysis: Convergence of AI in 3D Printing' reviews the opportunities and future of artificial intelligence technology in the 3D printing industry.Additive Manufacturing is one of the rapidly growing technologies being adopted for designing, rapid prototyping and manufacturing of new components. With the advent of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0, the technological advantages enabled by additive manufacturing have allowed it to be adopted by diverse sectors across the manufacturing industry. There has been significant research with respect to improving the technologies' overall performance. Recent advancement in the technology is pertaining to technology convergence of other advanced technologies like mission learning, cobots and artificial intelligence.

The study provides the following:

An overview of artificial intelligence opportunities in the 3D printing industry

Patent analysis of AI-based 3D printing between 2017-2020

Industry drivers and challenges

Key companies and advancements in the Industry

Opportunity and technology benchmarking

Opportunities and business models

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary1.1 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Explanation of Research Methodology

2.0 Key Findings

3.0. Technology Overview3.1. An Overview of Artificial Intelligence in 3D Printing Technology3.2. Metal 3D Printing Technology is Anticipated to Disrupt the Manufacturing Industry3.3. FDM-based 3D Printing Technology Seems to have the Highest Adoption Rate

4.0. Key Participants Ecosystem and Technology Advancement4.1. Recent Industry Activities and Technology Advancement4.2. Most of the Technology Development is with Respect to AI-based 3D Printing Technology

5.0. Technology Drivers and Challenges5.1. Improved Technological Performance is the Key Driver for Technology Convergence5.2. The Complicated Integration of AI with 3D Printing Technology is a Major Hindrance for Technology Development

6.0. Impact of the Technology across Various Industries6.1. AI-based 3D Printing is Expected to be First Adopted by the Aerospace and Automotive Industries6.2. Large Breadth of Technological Applications across all Industries7.0. Technology Convergence--Patent Trends7.1. The Patent Activity for Technology Convergence is Anticipated to Tremendously Increase in the Coming Years

8.0. Technology Convergence Benchmarking8.1. Technology Ability for Serving Market Requirements is Very High8.2. Breadth of Applications is the Key for Adoption of the Technology8.3. Ability to Serve Industry Requirements is Key for Wide-Scale Adoption

9.0. Future Opportunities and Business Models9.1. Opportunity and Business Model for Artificial Intelligence Software in the Additive Manufacturing Industry9.2. Business Model Opportunity for Technology and Hardware Developers9.3. Business Model Opportunity for Software Providers has a Wide Value Chain

10.0. Future of AI in 3D Printing10.1. An Embryonic Technology Convergence with Potential to Disrupt the Manufacturing Industry

11.0. COVID-19 Impact11.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Manufacturing Industry

12.0 Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8amum4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convergence-of-ai-in-3d-printing-opportunities-analysis-2020-301230754.html

SOURCE Research and Markets