Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Achieves VMware Master Services Competency In Cloud Management And Automation

Across North America, Converge now holds ten VMware Solution Competencies and four Master Services Competencies.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (" Converge" or "the Company") (TSXV:CTS)(FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a national platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that it has successfully achieved the Cloud Management and Automation VMware Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that Converge is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies. As a VMware Principal Partner in Canada, Converge is the first Canadian VMware partner to achieve four Master level competencies and the first Canadian VMware partner to achieve the Cloud Management and Automation Master Service Competency.

"It is incredible to be highlighted as the first Canadian company to attain the Cloud Management and Automation Master Competency, and even greater to be the first Canadian Company to achieve four VMware Master Service Competencies. We couldn't be prouder of our organization," said Greg Berard, President of Converge. "Our team is undeniably dedicated to bringing the best technologies and services to our customers, and this is an affirmation of our determination, and unique position in achieving just that."

"VMware is pleased to recognize Converge for achieving a Cloud Management and Automation Master Services Competency. This accomplishment shows customers that partners such as Converge are dedicated, invested, and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Sandy Hogan, SVP of Worldwide Commercial and Partner Sales, VMware. "We value Converge as a top Canadian VMware partner, and appreciate its efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as Converge works to increase its service delivery capabilities."

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in six specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation - Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

Cloud Native - Designates partner organizational expertise to run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding of Kubernetes core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management to ensure the continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms.

Data Center Virtualization - Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

Digital Workspace - Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.

Network Virtualization - Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

VMware Cloud on AWS - Designates expertise in the delivery of hybrid cloud solutions based on VMware Cloud on AWS. This service provides an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage and secure applications in a hybrid IT environment.

VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers' needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

About ConvergeConverge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

VMware, vSphere, Workspace ONE, Horizon, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

