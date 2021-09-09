Conuma Resources Takes Another Step In Its Contribution To Net-Zero

TUMBLER RIDGE, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Conuma Resources and its coach operator, Golden Arrow, announced the successful trial of a brand new, fully electric motorcoach for transporting Conuma's workforce between its mines.

TUMBLER RIDGE, BC, Sept. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Conuma Resources and its coach operator, Golden Arrow, announced the successful trial of a brand new, fully electric motorcoach for transporting Conuma's workforce between its mines. Conuma Resources and Golden Arrow made the announcement today in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia at an event where staff, residents and officials were invited to a demonstration of the coach.

This all-new electric motorcoach, built by Motor Coach Industries ("MCI") in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is the first of its kind, all-electric motorcoach. The MCI J4500 Charge is engineered to carry 60 passengers and travel more than 320 kilometres on a single charge. It has gone through rigorous field testing over diverse terrain, including local mine and forestry roads. The motorcoach on display at the Conuma event is an early production model, with MCI planning to start full-scale production in early 2022 in its Winnipeg facility.

"Conuma Resources' trial of an electric motorcoach to help with transporting workers between mines is a great example of the innovation needed for B.C.'s mining sector to be a leader in sustainable mining," said Hon. Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

"B.C. has the highest uptake of electric vehicles in North America, and its amazing to see mining companies stepping up and adopting clean energy technologies and supporting our transition to a low carbon economy," added Minister Ralston.

The introduction of all-electric motorcoaches to Golden Arrow's fleet that services Conuma is a testament to our dedication to environmental, social and corporate governance. Since starting mining in the Peace River coalfield, Conuma has remained committed to innovation to reduce our environmental footprint and improve our sustainability.

" This all-electric bus, while pragmatic for our operations, is a symbol of Conuma's continuous effort to reduce our overall carbon impact, and enhance the Company's environmental, social and corporate governance through innovation" said Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Conuma Resources.

" Together with our business and community partners, we are continuing to strengthen our resilience, acknowledge climate change and the impact of carbon businesses thereon, and plan a future that is less carbon dependent while acknowledging that Conuma can exist and thrive in that future. This effort aligns and supports the Canadian and BC Governments' commitments toward sustainable development on climate action" added Sullivan.

On Thursday, September 9, 2021, in the parking lot across from Conuma's offices at 200 - 235 Front Street in Tumbler Ridge, the MCI J4500 Charge motorcoach will be available for the community to view and enjoy. There will be a tour ride throughout Tumbler Ridge in the afternoon. As well snacks and refreshments available for attendees.

Please note standard COVID-19 protocols will be in place; masks must be worn inside the motorcoach and seating will be appropriately distanced.

Founded in mid-2016, Conuma Resources is a steelmaking coal producer based in Northeast British Columbia, Canada. We are an integral part of the global steel supply chain, producing high quality steelmaking coal for leading global steelmakers. We integrate economic, environmental and social principles to create sustainable value for our employees, business partners, and the communities in which we operate.

