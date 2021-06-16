Controlled Products Systems Group Partners With Gibraltar Perimeter Security

DENVER, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), the leading nationwide distributor of perimeter access control products, has partnered with Gibraltar Perimeter Security, a global leader in the design and manufacturing of anti-ram vehicle barriers.

"Protecting critical infrastructure against vehicle-based threats is one of the areas that our installing dealers are tasked with nationwide," said Scott Rosenbloom, CPSG Product Manager. "By adding Gibraltar's crash-rated anti-vehicle barriers and high-security anti-personnel fence products to our product offerings, we are better able to meet the ever-growing needs of our customers and the industries they service."

Gibraltar's expertly engineered products are easy-to-install and designed to protect high-value facilities, assets and pedestrians. Their bollards, barriers, gates, and fencing have been designed to meet the specific needs of the end user and have been certified or engineered to meet ASTM F-2656 and ASTM F-3016 requirements.

Historically, these solutions have been thought of as anti-terrorism measures. The more practical application is storefronts, outdoor dining, farmers markets and other commercial applications. As reported by the Storefront Safety Council*, accidents happen over 60 times per day with over 4,000 injured annually. The top causes of these accidents are "operator error" and/or "pedal error". These products provide opportunities to significantly increase the safety of public areas.

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG) is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control equipment in the U.S. With 35 locations, CPSG supplies equipment to authorized dealers from coast to coast. CPSG offers the highest quality, most widely recognized brands of access-control products available on the market. They are the industry leader in product knowledge and technical support. For more information on CPSG's products, services, or to find a location, visit controlledproducts.com .

About Gibraltar Perimeter Security

Gibraltar offers anti-vehicle barriers and specializes in designing active and passive vehicle barriers, anti-ram fence products, and anti-personnel fencing. These products are found on both the U.S. Department of State (DOS) Barrier List and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Department of Defense (USACE DOD) Barrier List. Gibraltar's products are proudly manufactured in the USA utilizing American steel and components and meet all requirements of Buy America and Buy American with our barriers. For more information, visit gibraltarperimetersecurity.com.

*Storefront Safety Council Article

Contact: Jamie EmersonMarketing Communications Manager2425 Pomona Rd Corona, CA 92880O: 800.622.5335

jemerson@controlledproducts.com

Related Images

image1.png

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/controlled-products-systems-group-partners-with-gibraltar-perimeter-security-301314031.html

SOURCE Controlled Products Systems Group