Controlled Environment Systems Acquires JAX Cool A Division Of JAX Refrigeration; Expands Capabilities And Extends Geographic Reach For Special Environment Structures

MANSFIELD, Mass., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Controlled Environment Systems, LLC (CES) a market leader in design and construction of special environments such as cold storage facilities and metrology, pharmaceutical and biotech cleanrooms, today announced its acquisition of JAX Cool (JAX), (a division of JAX Refrigeration Inc.) a company that provides thermal envelope solutions and focuses on low-temp construction. Along with the acquisition of Western Environmental Controls in April 2021, JAX is CES' second acquisition this year.

CES significantly enhances its capabilities with the acquisition of JAX's experienced sales team/ project management team, IMP installation expertise and implementation resources. "CES is known for its trustworthy, reliable, value-creating, client-focused controlled environment solutions," said Don Roussinos, President and CEO of CES. "JAX delivers high-quality installation and will be an excellent fit within the Structures division of CES. The additional resources that JAX provides will help us more efficiently execute projects for our existing customers, while we at CES deliver more robust construction, systems, and calibration resources, supporting JAX's customer base. This aligns with CES's organizational vision to deliver industry leading solutions world-wide."

"Customers look for low-temp construction providers that can meet deadlines and provide solutions to issues that arise on the job. Leveraging JAX's many successful years in creating world-class thermal construction solutions and quality fabrication/installation expertise allows us at CES to more efficiently manage sites as well as build and execute on our client's vision on time and on budget."

"We are excited about opening up more opportunities through this acquisition, and we are confident that the total value delivered by CES is greatly enhanced," said Andy Lueck. "JAX is about providing industry-leading solutions, so it's a natural progression in joining with a market leader in thermal construction like CES."

When asked what the result of this acquisition would be on the employees of JAX Mr. Roussinos said, "the people of JAX were one of the key assets we were targeting when putting this partnership together. Our goal is to continue to grow and expand the business, particularly in the Southeast region. JAX Cool's employees will remain at the current location and continue to deliver the quality work they have produced in the past"

About Controlled Environment Systems (CES)

CES Mission Statement: "Promoting healthy and sustainable living by creating the perfect environment for the global food chain, life-sciences and mission critical industries."

CES is a full-service operation designing, engineering, and installing controlled environments including cold storage facilities, clean rooms, and other climate-controlled rooms. In addition to providing temperature and other climate control solutions, the Company fabricates products including insulated panels and doors, custom control systems and proprietary air handling systems. Controlled Environment Systems delivers rooms and buildings that perform or exceed client target tolerances and expectations. As an expert in Insulated Panels and Special Environments, Controlled Environment Systems consults, implements, and integrates complementary technology (Insulated Doors, Panels, Insulation, IT and HVAC (Gro-AHU), to deliver one-of-a-kind spaces.

Cold Rooms & Life Science/Metrology Labs -Enclosures & doors-Refrigeration/Mechanical-Electrical & Electrical fixtures-Controls-Alarm/Monitoring-Flooring-Plant integration -Humidity

Food Service/Cultivation-Grow Rooms-Clean packaging-Product conditioning-Staging rooms-Chill cells-Specialty applications-Dry aging/ Curing rooms-Machine integration-HACCP solutions

ABOUT JAX COOL

JAX Cool provides an entire range of thermal construction solutions to meet its customers' needs, whether securing a thermal envelope for a single room, an entire building, or custom-creating insulated metal panel ductwork. JAX has experience in low-temperature construction and understands the importance of the compliance and safety details for food process facilities. JAX is outfitted to meet the needs of both small-scale and large-scale projects.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/controlled-environment-systems-acquires-jax-cool-a-division-of-jax-refrigeration-expands-capabilities-and-extends-geographic-reach-for-special-environment-structures-301394401.html

SOURCE Controlled Environment Systems