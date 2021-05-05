ControlByWeb™ Adds Cellular To Scalable I/O Platform

LOGAN, Utah, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlByWeb™, an industrial automation and IoT company specializing in monitoring and control hardware, launched two new cellular controllers. With embedded cellular connectivity, customers no longer need to integrate 3 rd party hardware for installations where no local network exists.

The X-400C model adds cellular connectivity to the company's expandable I/O platform that offers affordable scalability to remote installations. The flexible platform is used in a wide variety of industries from Telecom to Indoor Agriculture.

The X-404C model adds cellular communication to the company's Modbus RS-485 module that specializes in the remote monitoring of liquid levels in tanks. It connects to an array of level sensors designed for heavy-duty environments commonly found in the Oil and Gas, Water and Wastewater, and Chemical industries.

ControlByWeb™ President Jake Rippstein detailed the impact the embedded cellular modems will have, "Our goal is to make remote monitoring easier and more reliable for our customers. Our new cellular I/O modules will provide the trustworthy controls and high-quality data our customers need to optimize their operations. Remote monitoring is more critical than ever with a growing remote and mobile work force, a strain on the global supply chain, heightened regulatory compliance demands, and increasing market competitiveness."

The X-400 platform features expansion modules so engineers and technicians can mix and match I/O to suit their needs for any given data acquisition or process control application. This scalability is typically reserved for control systems that are often too expensive for consideration in smaller installations. The innovation of the X-400 platform makes powerful monitoring and control accessible for more uses through affordability and scalability over time. The X-400C adds important cellular connectivity to the platform, extending the reach of this control system to more locations.

For more information, visit https://www.controlbyweb.com.

About ControlByWeb™: A division of Xytronix Research & Design, Inc. ControlByWeb™ was one of the first to create an edge programmable controller for IoT applications. By adding access via any web browser, and making logic programming easier to do, ControlByWeb™ simplifies automation and control. Xytronix Research & Design, Inc. is based in Logan, UT.

