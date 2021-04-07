Control Valves Market To Grow By $ 2.06 Billion | COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Drivers, Trends, And Products Offered By Major Vendors | Technavio

120-page report and in-depth TOC analyzes the control valves market by product (sliding shaft and rotating shaft), end-user (power, oil and gas, chemical, water and wastewater (WWI), and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The global control valves market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025, according to Technavio's latest market report. Based on our research, the industrial machinery sector witnessed a negative impact due to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also throws light on the pre- and post-impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

The sliding shaft segment will generate maximum revenue in the control valves market, owing to the better precision of sliding shaft valves compared to rotary shaft valves. In terms of geography, APAC will present significant opportunities for market vendors due to the rapid growth in the food and beverages industry and oil refining capacities.

Control Valves Market: Major Growth Drivers

The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Rising investments in fluid handling

Growth in renewable energy

Stringent environmental regulations

In addition, the report identifies developments in control valves positioners as a major trend in the control valves market. Control valves have undergone several changes in terms of design, performance, and technology to meet evolving requirements from end-users. For instance, some vendors are introducing smart positioners in control valves that eliminate the need for external software. The market is also witnessing the advent of automated control valves that automatically monitors the supply air, output air, emissions, and emergency shutdown solenoids. Many such developments are expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Control Valves Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alfa Laval AB: The company offers control valves that ensure single directional product flow through process lines.

AVK Holding AS: The control valves offered by the company provides protection for process equipment that can be affected by reverse flow and prevents pressure surges and/or system shutdown.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.: The product portfolio includes a wide range of control valves catering to various end-user applications including clean rooms, chain conveyors, good packaging, and precision assembly.

Emerson Electric Co.: The control valve offered by the company comes with a broad range of applications. The precision-machined parts and pressure-balanced seal designs allow smooth, precise valve operation.

Flowserve Corp.: The company offers control valves which has intuitive multi-touch control and can be safely operated even directly at the production line. Their sensors also feature interfaces to all standard robot systems, guaranteeing fast set-up while minimizing downtimes and integration costs.

Global High-Pressure Valves Market - Global high-pressure valves market is segmented by product (quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves), end-user (oil and gas industry, mining industry, chemical industry, water and wastewater industry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market - Global industrial valves and actuators market is segmented by product (industrial quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, industrial actuators, and industrial control valves), end-user (chemicals and oil & gas industry, water and wastewater industry, power industry, mining and minerals industry, and other industries), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

