Control Point Associates, Inc. GIS Services: In Everyday Living

WARREN, N.J., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIS (Geographical Information Systems) is also known as Location Intelligence. Seems kind of complicated right? But did you know that GIS can be found and utilized in your everyday life even when we do not realize it. Picture this; you ask your phone to show you where the nearest restaurant or gas station is, to your exact location, and within seconds it comes back with numerous options for you to use. That simple act is actually the work of GIS.

The idea behind GIS is more straightforward than most people think; once you complete the task of asking where the closest location of a certain facility is, GIS queries all information about this business. If it is a restaurant you are looking for; the kind of food that is sold, what the establishment's ratings are, and/or the distance in proximity to where you are located, these are all attributes of GIS and is the data science of where something is located.

GIS and its capabilities can be utilized in different companies showcasing different functions. GIS can be used to increase customer service within a company by allowing phone operators to locate the exact position a customer is calling from, as well as be used to locate objects. Imagine if a water valve breaks in a municipality but no one knows where the valve broke. With the use of GIS, powered by land surveyor's data, that problem can easily be fixed and brought to a solution in no time at all.

Control Point Associates, Inc. gathers accurate data from job locations every day, and our GIS allows us to use that data differently and bringing projects to life. This element of visualization of where utilities are located showcases different data elements visually is a result of GIS. Through the use of GIS, our clients are able to visualize their projects in ways they never could have before. Contact Control Point Associates today to learn more about GIS services.

