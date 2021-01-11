Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market By Services, Therapeutic Area, End-user And Geography - Global Forecast To 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market by Services (Clinical Research [Phase II, Phase III], Pre-Clinical [Pharmacokinetics, Toxicology], Laboratory Services, and others), Therapeutic Area, End, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contract research organizations market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $64.4 billion by 2027.

Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report includes key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in the contract research organizations market is mainly attributed to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, an increasing number of clinical trials, and growing government support for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Moreover, opportunities from emerging markets, increasing demand for biosimilars, and continuous advancements in bioprocessing techniques offer significant opportunities for players operating in the contract research organizations market. However, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the growth of the CROs market during 2019-2020.Based on service, the clinical research services segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to an increase in the number of clinical trials globally, growth in outsourcing of clinical trials, especially Phase III and Phase II trials, and growth in collaborations between key players and clinical service providers to reduce failures.Based on therapeutic area, the oncology segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to an increase in the number of oncology clinical trials globally, growth in government investments for the development of personalized medicines for oncology, and high demand for biosimilars for cancer.Moreover, based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global contract research organizations market in 2020. An increase in R&D investments for drug development, growing collaborations of pharmaceutical companies with CROs to conduct clinical trials, and government initiatives to support the growth of pharmaceutical companies are the key factors driving the growth of the contract research organizations market for pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.An in-depth geographic analysis of the contract research organization market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) and the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global contract research organizations market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The key players operating in the global contract research organizations market are IQVIA Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Wuxi Apptec Co., Ltd. ( China), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (U.S.), Syneos Health, Inc. (U.S.), PARAXEL International Corporation (U.S.), Envigo RMS LLC (U.S.), ICON plc ( Ireland), PPD, Inc. (U.S.), and SGS S.A. ( Switzerland). Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Ecosystem1.3. Currency1.4. Key Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Approach2.2. Data Collection & Validation2.2.1. Secondary Research2.2.2. Primary Research2.3. Market Assessment2.3.1. Market Size Estimation2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast2.3.2. Market Share Analysis2.4. Assumptions for The Study2.5. Limitations for The Study 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Growing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals4.2.2. Increasing Number of Clinical Trials4.2.3. Rising Government Support for Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing4.3. Restraints4.3.1. Product Quality and IPR Issues4.4. Opportunities4.4.1. Significant Opportunities from Emerging Markets4.4.2. Increasing Demand for Biosimilars4.4.3. Continuous Advancements in Bioprocessing Techniques4.5. Challenges4.5.1. Dearth of Skilled Professionals4.6. Trends4.6.1. Increase in Outsourcing Activities To Expedite Clinical Trials4.6.2. Growing Consolidation4.7. Impact of Covid-19 5. Contract Research Organizations Market, By Service5.1. Introduction5.2. Clinical Research Services5.2.1. Phase-I5.2.2. Phase-II5.2.3. Phase-III5.2.4. Phase-IV5.3. Consulting Services5.4. Early-Phase Development Services5.4.1. Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control Services5.4.2. Pre-Clinical Services5.4.2.1. Toxicology Testing5.4.2.2. Pharmacokinetics5.4.2.3. Other Pre-Clinical Services5.4.3. Drug Development Services5.5. Laboratory Services5.5.1. Bioanalytical Services5.5.2. Analytical Services5.5.2.1. Batch Release Testing5.5.2.2. Raw Material Testing5.5.2.3. Stability Testing5.5.2.4. Physical Characterization5.5.2.5. Other Analytical Services 6. Contract Research Organizations Market, By Therapeutic Area6.1. Introduction6.2. Oncology6.3. Infectious Diseases6.4. Cardiology6.5. Metabolic Disorders6.6. Immunology6.7. Central Nervous System (CNS)6.8. Other Therapeutic Areas 7. Contract Research Organizations Market, By End User7.1. Introduction7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies7.3. Academic & Research Institutes7.4. Medical Device Companies 8. Contract Research Organizations Market, By Geography8.1. Introduction8.2. North America8.2.1. U.S.8.2.2. Canada8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Japan8.3.2. China8.3.3. India8.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)8.4. Europe8.4.1. Germany8.4.2. U.K.8.4.3. Italy8.4.4. France8.4.5. Spain8.4.6. Rest of Europe (Roe)8.5. Latin America8.6. Middle East & Africa 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Introduction9.2. Key Growth Strategies9.3. Competitive Benchmarking9.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)9.4.1. IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)9.4.2. Synoes Health, Inc. (U.S.)9.4.3. LabCorp (U.S.)9.4.4. PPD, Inc. (U.S.) 10. Company Profile (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Solutions/Services Portfolio, Strategic Developments )10.1. IQVIA Holdings, Inc.10.2. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings10.3. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.10.4. Wuxi Apptec Co., Ltd.10.5. Medpace Holdings, Inc.10.6. PRA Health Sciences, Inc.10.7. Syneos Health, Inc.10.8. Parexel International Corporation (A Part of Pamplona Capital Management)10.9. Envigo10.10. ICON Plc10.11. PPD, Inc.10.12. SGA S.A. 11. Appendix11.1. Questionnaire11.2. Available CustomizationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m73r69

