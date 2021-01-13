Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Industry In APAC To 2030 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Challenges

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020-2030 by Category, Service Type (CMO, CRO), Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia-Pacific's pharmaceutical CDMO market will grow by 8.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $725.2 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rising demand for biological therapies and specialty medicines, rising demand for cost control in drug development, and rising healthcare expenditures.Highlighted with 44 tables and 53 figures, this 136-page report "Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market 2020-2030 by Category, Service Type (CMO, CRO), Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country" is based on comprehensive research of the entire Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies of the period 2015-2019 and provides a forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia-Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical CDMO market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Category, Service Type, Therapeutic Application, End User, and Country. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Category3.1 Market Overview by Category3.2 Pharmaceutical Industry3.3 Biopharmaceutical Industry 4 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Service Type4.1 Market Overview by Service Type4.2 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)4.2.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)4.2.2 Finished Dosage Formulations (FDF)4.2.3 Secondary Packaging4.3 Pharmaceutical Contract Research Organization (CRO)4.3.1 CRO for Pre-clinical Development4.3.2 CRO for Phase I Trials4.3.3 CRO for Phase II Trials4.3.4 CRO for Phase III Trials4.3.5 CRO for Phase IV Trials4.3.6 Laboratory Services4.3.7 Consulting Services4.3.8 Data Management Services 5 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Therapeutic Application5.1 Market Overview by Therapeutic Application5.2 Infectious Diseases5.3 Oncology5.4 Metabolic Disorders5.5 Cardiovascular Disorders5.6 Central Nervous System5.7 Pulmonary Disorders5.8 Gastrointestinal Disorders5.9 Other Therapeutic Applications 6 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by End User6.1 Market Overview by End User6.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies6.3 Medical Device Companies6.4 Academic Institutes 7 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country7.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market7.2 Japan7.3 China7.4 Australia7.5 India7.6 South Korea7.7 Rest of APAC Region 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Overview of Key Vendors8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A8.3 Company Profiles8.3.1 Company Profiles of CMO

Aenova Group

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Famar S.A.

Hospira, Inc.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Lonza Group

Patheon Inc.

Pfizer CentreSource

Recipharm AB

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

8.3.2 Company Profiles of CRO

Charles River Laboratories

CMIC Co. Ltd

Covance Inc.

Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co Ltd

ICON Plc

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

LSK Asia-Pacific Pharma Service Co Ltd

Novotech Pty Ltd

PAREXEL International Corporation

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (PPD)

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Quanticate Ltd

Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd

SGS SA (SGS Life Sciences)

Syneos Health Inc.

WuXi AppTec Inc.

9 Investing in Asia-Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management9.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia-Pacific Market9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjkb97

