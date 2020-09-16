ContinuumRx Announces Promotion Of COO, Keith Hartman, To Chief Executive Officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ContinuumRx, a provider of home infusion and specialty pharmacy services based in Birmingham, Alabama, announced today that Keith Hartman has been named Chief Executive Officer. Todd Timbrook, who has been the Chief Executive Officer since 2017, will continue as an active member on the board of directors and will play an integral role in the company's long-term strategy. Keith Hartman's new position will commence immediately.

Hartman said, "Mr. Timbrook's focus has been to partner with health systems to provide discharge efficiency and a better patient experience as they pass through the continuum of care from acute hospital stays to the home environment. Over the past three years, ContinuumRx has grown by almost 40%, has expanded its hospital partnerships, and has aligned itself as a leader in each of its markets. We are thankful for Todd's leadership and recognize his contribution toward this growth and establishing a solid clinical foundation for our future."

"With current shifts in Medicare and hospital-to-home practices gaining consumer awareness, there is even more opportunity that lies ahead for growth as healthcare systems seek out new home infusion providers and patients use technology to research solutions for their own ailments," said Hartman. He continued, "Throughout my years of owning my own pharmacy, it goes without saying that the customer experience is indispensable. Providing a personalized approach, accountability, and accessibility will continue to drive positive outcomes and build upon the quality of care that ContinuumRx is already known for."

"Mr. Hartman has played an invaluable role during my tenure. He is a perfect fit and logical successor to continue the trajectory that the company is currently on, and I am delighted to support him during this next endeavor," stated Timbrook.

For the past two years Keith Hartman has been the Chief Operations Officer of ContinuumRx. He brings over two decades of experience as an operating entrepreneur and pharmacy business owner. Hartman holds a BS in Pharmacy from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia.

About ContinuumRxHeadquartered in Birmingham, AL, ContinuumRx, entered market in 2011. Today ContinuumRx operates partnerships with seven major health systems comprising of over 40 hospitals and skilled nursing facilities throughout Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia. For additional information, please visit the company's website ContinuumRx.com.

Contact Information Debra RizziPresident, Rizco debra@rizco.com732.691.0408

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/continuumrx-announces-promotion-of-coo-keith-hartman-to-chief-executive-officer-301132359.html

SOURCE ContinuumRx