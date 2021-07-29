Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Size Worth $10.36 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global continuous glucose monitoring device market size is expected to reach USD 10.36 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. Growing cases of diabetes and introduction of novel and advanced diabetes care devices are the major factors driving the market growth. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices provide an efficient method to measure body glucose levels in real time. Data recorded by these devices is transmitted through a wireless network to receivers; this helps keep a track of glucose levels over a designated period.

Key Insights & Findings:

Growing cases of diabetes is anticipated to propel market growth, with increasing number of patients opting for simplified CGM devices

CGM devices provide analysis of blood glucose levels from the tissue fluid at regular intervals of time, which is also driving their demand

Sensors was the largest component type segment and is anticipated to maintain its dominance owing to their integral nature in these devices

Asia Pacific is the leading regional continuous glucose monitoring device market, with Japan , China , and India on the forefront

North America led the global market in the past owing to wide usage of CGM devices as a result of higher number of target patients in the region

The European region followed the North American closely in terms of market revenue due to rise in the adoption of these devices in key countries such as U.K., Germany , France , Italy , and Spain

Some of the key companies present in the market are Pfizer Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic PLC; Animas Corporation; and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Read 82 page market research report, " Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Transmitters, Sensors), By End Use (Hospitals, Homecare), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

These devices also help manage diabetes while reducing individual insulin dosages. Integrated software within these devices provides users with insights about food consumption, medication, physical activity, and illnesses. Thus, an increasing number of diabetic patients are using these devices to manage and treat diabetes, which, in turn, is accelerating market growth. With the advent of digital therapeutics, a rising number of continuous glucose monitoring devices are being incorporated with apps and software to help patients with diabetes mellitus. Rise in the number of diabetes mellitus has been contributing toward continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global continuous glucose monitoring device market on the basis of component, end use, and region:

CGM Devices Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Transmitters



Sensors



Receivers

CGM Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals



Home Care



Others

CGM Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market

Medtronic

Dexcom, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed

GlySens, Inc.

