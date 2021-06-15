Continuing To Bring The Consumer Closer To The Farmer

FREMONT, Neb., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholestone Farms, a farmer-owned pork processor, has secured property in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, located near the intersection of I-229 and Benson Road within an appropriately zoned industrial park. Wholestone Farms plans to develop the purchased land into a new, state-of-the-art pork harvest and processing facility. The project value is estimated at over $500 million and will initially employ over 1,100 people.

"Wholestone Farms and its farmer-owners have a strong culture of corporate citizenship and with many of our members currently living and doing business in the area, we look forward to being a preferred employer and impactful participant in the Sioux Falls community. " - Dr. Luke Minion, Board Chairman, Wholestone Farms.

About Wholestone FarmsWholestone Farms was established in 2018 to create and capture value in the pork supply chain. Wholestone Farms is owned by our 200 members who are independent family farmers raising livestock and crops in the upper Midwest. We collectively farm nearly 400,000 acres of cropland, raise 12 million pigs annually and share a vision to continue the legacy of family farming. We are proud of what we do, the food we produce, and we are deeply committed to sustainable agriculture and the rural communities we live in.

