Context 365 Global Livestream Begins January 19 - Here's How To Watch

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital introduction pioneer Context kicks off "Context Live," a Global Livestream Series on January 19 and 20 leading into President-Elect Joe Biden's Inauguration. This two-day live stream features hot topics and heavyweights in fast-moving alternative investments including digital assets, SPACs, mind medicines, sustainable investments, and alternative data.

Hosted by CNBC's own Guy Adami, the Livestream will showcase global perspectives from investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and influential leaders from around the world.

Confirmed Livestream speakers include:

Kevin O'Leary , "Mr. Wonderful" on SharkTank

, "Mr. Wonderful" on SharkTank Mohamed A El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz

Terry Duffy , Chairman and CEO of CME Group

, Chairman and CEO of CME Group Dan Morehead , Founder & CEO at Pantera Capital

, Founder & CEO at Pantera Capital Meltem Demirors , Chief Strategy Officer at CoinShares

, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinShares Jeff Dorman , CFA, CIO & Partner at Arca

, CFA, CIO & Partner at Arca Jason Karp , Founder of HumanCo

, Founder of HumanCo Danny Moses featured in Michael Lewis' best-selling book "The Big Short"

featured in best-selling book "The Big Short" Libby Cantrill , Head of Public Policy at PIMCO

, Head of Public Policy at PIMCO Andrew Collins , Director of ESG at San Francisco ERS

, Director of ESG at San Francisco ERS And many more!

You can watch it all on Context's Livestream here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSc6v5OAur4v_ouZnWssfLQ

Broadcast to Context 365's network of family offices, institutional allocators, industry colleagues, and finance influencers, attendees will be able to raise questions to participants in real-time. The series will be supported and broadcast across Context social channels - the #1 most engaged in the capital introduction community. They will also be available for playback within the Context 365 app.

"Context continues re-imagining alternative investing by providing a comprehensive platform to connect investors, allocators, and industry leaders," said Eric Noll, Context's chief executive officer. "This year, we pushed the borders of our annual Miami summit to create a global livestream content series that raises the investment stakes to explore critical topics with industry leaders pushing the edges and disrupting convention."

In the capital introduction space, Context is the first mover connecting qualified allocators with outstanding fund managers. Overall, investors have reported allocating approximately $46 billion in funds they met through Context during the last two years, with 87% of past surveyed attendees allocating to at least one fund. The firm is also known for pioneering "Hedge Fund Week" in Miami, Florida, typically held this time in January, and plans to return in 2022 with the largest and most intriguing event yet.

For more information, complete agenda, and to register for the global livestream event, please visit live.context365.com.

