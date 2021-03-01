Contentstack Partners With Uniform To Deliver Lightning Fast Personalized Sites

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced Uniform has joined its Catalysts partner program. Contentstack's Catalysts program is an ecosystem of industry-leading technology and service providers to accelerate digital experience innovation. In becoming a Catalyst, Uniform will offer Contentstack users a MACH-enabled platform to help enterprise organizations create the fastest personalized sites that engage their customers.

Uniform brings the personalization features of a Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to Jamstack applications. By connecting modern developer tools and edge-based personalization to MACH technologies, Uniform enables instant, global scaling, reduced cost, and faster time-to-market without requiring expensive, time-consuming re-platforming.

"The days when an organization would spend months or years on expensive and disruptive re-platform projects that deliver no business value are over," said Lars Birkholm, Co-founder and CEO of Uniform. "Today, an organization can use Uniform to build a pluggable, scalable stack that can evolve over time. By partnering with Contentstack, organizations can add best-in-class enterprise content management capabilities to their stack more easily than ever before."

Contentstack's enterprise-grade content management capabilities combined with Uniform's headless personalization allows enterprises to satisfy both IT priorities, such as performance, time-to-market and modern development frameworks, as well as marketing priorities, such as compelling content and personalized experiences based on real-time intent.

"Personalization is a major goal for many marketing teams and digital transformation programs, but in many cases, this high priority strategy fails to get off the ground because of the complexity in the traditional tools and processes needed," said Peter Fogelsanger, Contentstack's Global Head of Partnerships. "We are excited to welcome Uniform to the Catalysts ecosystem to address this complexity head-on with a solution that is fast to implement and maintain while delivering incredible site response times. Uniform's integration with Contentstack offers an enterprise grade end-to-end solution for authoring, managing and personalizing experiences."

To showcase how Contentstack and Uniform work together, the companies will present at the Gatsby Conference on March 3 where attendees can learn how to build a custom, enterprise-grade digital experience stack that delivers lightning fast personalized sites.

Contentstack's Catalysts program brings together top agencies, consultants and technology companies to provide businesses cutting-edge solutions and expert insights to accelerate their ability to deliver personalized, omnichannel digital experiences. Catalysts work with partners to drive market visibility, manage growth opportunities and deliver transformational customer success. Contentstack provides Catalysts with the CMS industry's most powerful integrations framework and the ability to build new integrations to meet customer needs. Catalysts advance the use of a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, headless (MACH) architecture, bringing award-winning technology, best practices and a proven methodology for delivering exceptional digital omnichannel engagement.

About ContentstackContentstack™ delivers a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP), combining the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities. The preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers, Contentstack was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex and mission-critical deployments. Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance , an industry organization that advocates for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com .

