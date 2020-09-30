Contentstack Creates Engaging Augmented Reality Prototype For Retail Industry In Just 4 Weeks

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced it has partnered with Valtech, a Contentstack Catalyst, to create an augmented reality (AR) proof of concept for the retail industry. The team used readily available enterprise-grade and open source technology to build an AR app in just four weeks. The approach demonstrates how quickly any business can leverage existing technology to build a working AR experience.

The retail industry is having to quickly adapt during the COVID pandemic to reduce in-person interactions. Using augmented reality, the Contentstack prototype helps retailers and brands to create touchless, engaging self-service experiences. Retailers using AR technology in this way can better attract customers to brick-and-mortar stores and increase foot traffic.

"This app showcases how fast and easy it is to innovate with AR -- it isn't scary or difficult and we have the blueprint," said Sonja Kotrotsos, Head of Product Marketing for Contentstack. "Rolling out immersive content experiences is a differentiator for brands. Rather than simply relying on text and video to tell their stories, brands and retailers can use emerging technologies to build engaging, dynamic content-rich experiences that tell those stories in new, more digestible ways. We are helping businesses develop a digital landscape that is dynamic, easily changeable and extensible to fit with emerging technologies like AR."

Using microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless (MACH) technologies, Contentstack and Valtech built a prototype application that simulates using web-based AR within an in-store shopping experience for a skincare product category, specifically serums. In the first scenario, the app demonstrates the point of sale (POS) experience, selecting serums from a range of available options, with information on ingredients and product reviews. At this stage, a personalized recommendation can be offered to the customer based on integrations with influencer marketing programs or via a pre-existing profile, such as purchase history or personal skincare goals.

The next scenario highlights the "first use" experience. Once the customer has purchased the serum, they are able to access the same AR application at home to receive usage instructions. This could include how much to use, at which step in the routine, how frequently and any information on contraindications based on their existing skincare regimen.

The last scenario demonstrates how customers can use the same AR application after using the product for a period of time. Personalized recommendations can be given to adjust use, offer repurchase, suggest a different product (e.g. concentration of active ingredients) or propose complementary products. Customers can also leave a review at this stage, which is incorporated into the first scenario.

"This proof of concept showed how any business can use Contentstack's headless content management system to create an AR application," said Pascal Lagarde, Vice President of Commerce at Valtech. "Robust workflows, easy internationalization and Contenstack's tremendous capability for personalization through simple integrations made it seamless for our team to build an amazing AR app for the beauty industry -- an industry rife with complex information that needs to be easily understood and personalized to the customer. This proof of concept shows how brands can support an in-store shopping experience, making it easier to convey information to consumers, and for customers to engage in a way that's relevant to their interests."

Contentstack and Valtech will be sharing this prototype with the public during a session entitled "New Frontiers of Augmented Reality for the Retail Enterprise" at the prestigious The Next Web Conference on Friday, Oct. 2 at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

About ValtechValtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. We enable clients to anticipate tomorrow's trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI. We are a network of more than 3000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers spanning 5 continents with offices in 15 countries ( USA, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Brazil, China, India, Singapore, Argentina, Ukraine). With a renowned commitment to innovation and agility, Valtech creates unprecedented success for our Global 50 clients while optimizing time-to-market and ROI. For more information, visit www.valtech.com.

About ContentstackContentstack™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). The preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers, Contentstack was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance, an industry organization that advocates for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com.

