CONTENTGINE® ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF REBECCA CARR TO ITS NEW BOARD OF ADVISORS

RENO, Nev., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine®, the world leader in Content-Based Marketing, today announced that it has appointed veteran marketing executive Rebecca (Becky) Carr to its Board of Advisors.

Today, Carr leads the Tangoe global marketing organization responsible for driving its growth strategy, demand generation, elevating brand awareness and consideration and creating differentiated experiences that result in client loyalty.

She has more than 30 years of sales and marketing experience across technology, software, and consumer brands. Prior to joining Tangoe, she held CMO positions at Masergy, Avaya, CoStar, Savvis/CenturyL ink and Foxwoods Resort & Casino. She spent over 20 years at MCI/Verizon starting in global sales and ultimately leading global business marketing. Becky began her career in telecom at Cable & Wireless.

"I was an early adopter of the Contentgine's services and so was impressed with the results that I was happy to advise them on ways to improve their offerings," Carr stated. "Content marketing has been stuck in neutral for a while, based in large part on having an effective way of marketing the right content to the right audience at the right time," she added. "Contentgine has cracked the code in a unique way, and I am very excited about where they can take their content-based marketing offerings."

"I have known and worked with Becky Carr over many years," said Ian Dix, Chief Marketing Officer of Contentgine, "and I don't know a better marketer, anywhere. We are thrilled to secure her advice and counsel and having the knowledge and input of a well-known and respected CMO like Becky will ensure our offerings are at top of consideration by marketers."

Carr holds a Bachelor of Arts from Hobart and William Smith Colleges of Geneva, New York, and resides in Dallas, Texas.

ABOUT CONTENTGINE

Contentgine ® has claimed a leadership position in the content syndication and intent marketing categories, basing its business upon the following value proposition: "Contentgine helps all professionals in all industries find the right solutions for their businesses."

The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals via its Contentree B2B content library - the world's largest such library - and utilizing its unique Perpetual Engine methodology. Together they produce both the industry's most precise first-person intent data and the industry's only content performance analytics platform.

