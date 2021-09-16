Contentful Identified As A Leader In The Aragon Research Globe™ For Content Experience Platforms, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, DENVER and BERLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentful , the leading content platform for digital experiences, today announced it has been identified as a leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 202 1 i report by Aragon Research, Inc. The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that represents an analysis of a specific market and its key vendors.

Contentful helps digital builders — developers, designers, and content creators — work together to assemble content and deliver digital experiences across a wide range of channels, including websites, mobile apps, wearables, and digital displays.

According to Aragon Research Globe, those companies that are identified as "leaders" have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and perform effectively against those strategies.

"We are honored to be identified as a leader by the Aragon Research Globe in its inaugural Content Experience Platforms report," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "We believe that our placement in this report highlights our focus on builders as they continue to push the envelope of what is possible in digital experiences. We look forward to continuing to build such an important global partner ecosystem as the community continues to redefine the role of content in today's digital-first era."

About ContentfulContentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps over 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Gucci, Plaid, Goodrx, Intercom, Notion, Staples and many others rely on Contentful's platform. For more information, visit www.contentful.com .

About Aragon ResearchAragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

i Aragon Research "The Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021" by Aragon Research, August 24, 2021.

