Contentful And Conscia Partner And Launch Unify, A Multi-Space Orchestration And Solution For Personalization And Headless Commerce

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conscia, the Toronto-based Content Intelligence Platform, has announced a partnership with Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, coinciding with the launch of the Unify app. Purpose-built for new and existing Contentful customers, the Unify application joins together content from multiple Contentful spaces and other applications, and provides a unified API response for front-ends to consume, thereby enabling a composable architecture for all digital channels.

Many of Contentful's customers are focused on innovation and growth of their digital endeavours to deliver exceptional customer experiences. This growth drives demand for sophisticated solutions to support new digital opportunities with increasingly complex requirements, making access to content across Contentful spaces and enterprise applications — such as headless commerce platforms, CDPs, PIMs, Analytics platforms, Search Engines, Product and Content Recommendation Engines — critical for composing digital experiences in a growing number of channels. Unify, powered by Conscia, sits on top of Contentful's multi-space architecture and provides an intuitive, flexible, no code and high-performance way to assemble localized and personalized experiences for all channels, accelerating the digital supply chain. Unify's ability to federate content, from legacy and siloed enterprise applications into Contentful's global delivery infrastructure, capitalizes on Contentful's ability to quickly and reliably deliver content globally to all digital channels, such as web, mobile, voice, chatbots, call center and more.

Many organizations currently undertaking the challenge of orchestrating content do so using custom GraphQL back-ends, application integration platforms (such as Mulesoft and Boomi) and other home-grown architectures. This approach has often proven to be expensive, complex, code -heavy and ineffective due to scale and performance limitations. Unify eliminates the need to build bespoke architectures to solve the challenge of digital experience orchestration.

"Unify is very much in line with Contentful's vision of breaking down organizational silos and serving as a centralized content platform to power continuous and connected experiences across channels. We are very impressed with Conscia's ability to simplify and democratize a process that typically requires significant cost and time," said Kevin Zellmer, VP of Partnerships at Contentful.

Sana Remekie, Conscia's Chief Executive Officer stated, " Contentful is a leader in evangelizing the headless approach of delivering content to digital applications. We're proud to partner with Contentful to offer multi-space and multi-source content orchestration to its customers and are really excited to bring Unify to market."

To learn more about the Unify solution, please visit www.conscia.ai/unify or watch the solution demo at https://vimeo.com/617497600

About ConsciaConscia is a Knowledge Graph that has the ability to unify customer data and content from disparate systems through a schema-agnostic data pipeline, enrich, relate, tag, and classify the data, and finally distribute this knowledge through APIs. With Customer and Content Intelligence so deeply interconnected in a central knowledge graph, Conscia empowers digital and marketing teams to compose meaningful, consistent and personalized content experiences across all channels at scale.For more information, please visit: https://conscia.ai/

About ContentfulContentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps over 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Gucci, Plaid, Goodrx, Intercom, Notion, Staples and many others rely on Contentful's platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/ .

