Content Guru Commended By Frost & Sullivan For Offering Superior Customer Engagement With Its Advanced CCaaS Solutions

The company's native, flexible product portfolio presents a full set of integration capabilities to empower clients to offer consistent customer experiences

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the European Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Content Guru Ltd. with the 2020 European Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Its storm® ecosystem brings together intelligent automation, a wide array of third-party systems integrations, omnichannel engagement capabilities, and unique scalability capabilities to enhance customer communication functions. It is deployed by major organizations such as the NHS, National Rail Enquiries, EDF, Sodexo, Rakuten, and Rightmove.

"Content Guru's modular CCaaS architecture allows organizations to unlock new feature-rich capabilities when required, supporting phased migration to the cloud," said Federico Teveles, Industry Analyst. "Its control of the technical development of a full suite of cloud solutions gives customers a competitive edge by enabling the execution of rapid fixes in the core code of the modules and applications, provision of a totally seamless user experience, and the enhancement of agent experience (AX) by giving them access to all channels and modules through a single interface."

Content Guru offers one of the most innovative and advanced platforms in the European CCaaS market. Its omnichannel capabilities help create a single, blended view across multiple channels and converge multiple data sources into a single interface. While storm® covers a broad array of channels, including web chat, email, social, SMS, WebRTC video and voice, brain®, its native highly-intelligent AI application, provides functionalities that can be applied to intelligent chatbots, natural language processing, and image recognition.

The company places strong emphasis on enhancing its technology in order to offer a competitive portfolio in every sub-sector of the market. For instance, it evolved its storm CKS® (Customer Knowledge System) from a relatively lightweight CRM to a competitive CRM itself. Today, storm CKS integrates cost-effective CRM, case management, and ticketing capabilities into a single environment, creating consistency across all customer data and offering organizations a 360° view of end-users. As part of the storm ecosystem, CKS is accessed through the same web-based portal as all other modules; this ensures a fully unified desktop experience and improved data accuracy, personalization, and customer engagement.

"Content Guru provides scalable capacity so that customers can accommodate thousands of additional users when required. It gives clients access to an almost unlimited number of ports in the cloud, and can accommodate tens of thousands of simultaneous calls across time-division multiplexing (TDM) and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP)," noted Teveles. "The platform enables the automation of mass information broadcasts through multiple channels as well as offers self-service options to efficiently resolve and deflect simple requests, allowing agents to deal effectively with more complicated, urgent interactions."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey WhitakerP: +1 (210) 477-8457E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/content-guru-commended-by-frost--sullivan-for-offering-superior-customer-engagement-with-its-advanced-ccaas-solutions-301131961.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan