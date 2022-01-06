Contemporary Pediatrics® Announces Winners Of Resident Writers Award Program

Forty pediatric residents and fellows from medical schools and children's hospitals around the US submitted their most challenging case study to be considered for the program.

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Pediatrics ®, a trusted multimedia platform featuring clinical articles, case studies, and practice management tips for pediatricians and other health care professionals who specialize in the care of infants, children, and adolescents, is delighted to announce the winners of its inaugural Resident Writers Award Program. Winners were announced during the virtual celebration at 12 p.m. EST on January 5, 2022.

The Resident Writers Award Program is designed to provide the next generation of pediatric health care professionals with experience in writing clinically relevant case studies, to introduce them to Contemporary Pediatrics®, and to allow readers across the country to learn from compelling case studies.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners of the first-ever Contemporary Pediatrics® Resident Writers Award Program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of Contemporary Pediatrics®. "This program is designed to recognize the outstanding work of pediatric residents across the nation. We are looking forward to celebrating them in the new year."

The first-place winners are:

Matthew Christian Metzger , PGY-2, Herman and Walter Samuelson Children's Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland , "Fever, eschar and rash in a 4-year-old male"

, PGY-2, Herman and Walter Samuelson Children's Hospital, , "Fever, eschar and rash in a 4-year-old male" Mikki-Ann Martin , PGY-3, Jackson Memorial/Holtz Children's Hospital, Miami, Florida ," A case of late-onset group B streptococcus (GBS) infection in fraternal twins"

, PGY-3, Jackson Memorial/Holtz Children's Hospital, ," A case of late-onset group B streptococcus (GBS) infection in fraternal twins" Autumn Hinds , PGY-3, Nemours Children's Hospital, Orlando, Florida , "To treat or not to treat? Unusual presentation of fever and abdominal pain in a 15-year-old female."

The runners-up are:

Rachel Wilkinson , PGY-1, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, New York, New York "Scurvy in a pediatric patient with trisomy 21: A case study."

, PGY-1, Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, "Scurvy in a pediatric patient with trisomy 21: A case study." Joshua Baalman , PGY-2, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor , Michigan , "Congenital syphilis in a newborn."

, PGY-2, , , "Congenital syphilis in a newborn." Jacob Rotter , PGY-3, Cohen Children's Medical Center, Queens, New York , "IBD in a 2-year-old."

"This was an extraordinary learning opportunity for the residents who participated. Many received mentoring from senior clinicians and this will prove valuable throughout their careers, as the cases were so interesting and informative," said Steven M. Selbst, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. "Finally, it was great fun, educational and even inspiring for the jurors!"

To view the 2022 Resident Writers Award Program ceremony, click here.

About Contemporary Pediatrics® Contemporary Pediatrics® provides pediatricians with timely, trusted, and practical information to enhance their care of patients. The multimedia platform features relevant clinical and peer-reviewed articles, summarized guideline updates, case studies, and sensible practice management tips that can be immediately implemented. Contemporary Pediatrics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

