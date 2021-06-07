Contemporary Pediatrics® Announces First Annual Resident Writers Award Program

This competitive writing program provides pediatric residents with the opportunity to submit a case study for publication

CRANBURY, N.J., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Pediatrics®, a trusted multimedia platform featuring clinical articles, case studies and practice management tips for pediatricians and other health care professionals who specialize in the care of infants, children and adolescents, is delighted to announce its inaugural Resident Writers Award Program. The program will offer pediatric residents the opportunity to see their work published in a professional medical journal.

"The Resident Writers Award Program is an amazing opportunity for future pediatricians to showcase their writing in an established publication," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of Contemporary Pediatrics®. "In past years, residents have coauthored Contemporary Pediatrics® columns with physicians, but now is their chance to display their work individually."

The Resident Writers Award Program is designed to provide the next generation of pediatric health care professionals with experience in writing clinically relevant case studies, to introduce them to Contemporary Pediatrics®, and to allow readers across the country to learn from compelling case studies.

The program's winner will be chosen in October, and the winning entry will be featured on the cover of a subsequent issue of Contemporary Pediatrics®. In addition, the winner and the residency program to which they belong will be recognized in the Contemporary Pediatrics® journal, its website, and at a special ceremony. All other entries deemed credible will be published on the Contemporary Pediatrics® website.

Residents should present an intriguing case study in which they themselves have participated and discuss the patient's diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up. Submissions should be between 1,200 and 2,500 words in length and must include first and last name, title, institution/medical school, email address, and phone number. Case studies should be submitted no later than August 13 to pedswritingawards@mjhlifesciences.com

About Contemporary Pediatrics® Contemporary Pediatrics® provides pediatricians with timely, trusted, and practical information to enhance their care of patients. The multimedia platform features relevant clinical and peer-reviewed articles, summarized guideline updates, case studies, and sensible practice management tips that can be immediately implemented. Contemporary Pediatrics® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

