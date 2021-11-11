Contemporary Artist Zhang Huan Enters NFT Metaverse With EchoX. His First-ever NFT Art Project Invites Participants To Complete The Work Exhibited At The Hermitage.

TAIPEI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NFT curating expert EchoX is excited to present 'The NFT Art Trilogy', the debut NFT collection by contemporary artist Zhang Huan partnered with the State Hermitage Museum. The Chinese artist is best known for his early performance art centered around existential explorations and social commentary. His latest work 'The NFT Art Trilogy' comprises 3 parts, 'Ash Square', 'The Celestial Burial of an Artist' and 'Poppy Fields', the first two works will be displayed at the museum's Ethereal Aether virtual NFT exhibition from 10 November. The artist and EchoX are now calling for art lovers and crypto fans all over the world to participate in his virtual performance art and complete 'The Celestial Burial of an Artist' together. Whitelist opens now at EchoX platform.

Recently, Zhang Huan has started a Twitter account called "Hetaverse" as he is hitching his horse to the NFT wagon. As more details coming soon, a series of meat suit flash mobs will be expected at major cities to refresh audience's memory of Zhang's most signature performance, 'My New York' (2002).

Radical and inventive, 'My New York' was presented in 2002 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, and instantly won Zhang wide recognition. For 'The Celestial Burial of an Artist', EchoX and Zhang bring this classic performance to the NFT realm, inviting the audience to not just witness, but own and become part of the artwork. 'The Celestial Burial of an Artist' begins in a virtual game room where the audience will enter the game one by one. Each will have 30 seconds to interact and attempt to remove part(s) of Zhang's avatar dressed in a golden meat suit this time. When the time is up, the participant can then decide to mint the remaining part of Zhang's avatar into an NFT as a preservation of the interaction. There will be a total of 2,500 particular moments minted as NFTs for Zhang to collect and integrate into the monumental artwork set to be on display at the Hermitage.

'The Celestial Burial of an Artist' explores the Tibetan Buddhist view of life and death as Zhang is deeply attracted by its culture and life of the Tibetan people. According to Zhang, his last performance must be his own death, related to the idea of celestial burial. The inventive piece of work will serve as Zhang's debut into the world of NFT and a stand as the world's first NFT performance art piece.

Designed to tap into the nature of crypto, Zhang also announces to share the copyright of the 'Poppy Fields' NFTs with its buyers. Coming in the form of NFT mystery boxes, the 'Poppy Fields' are Zhang's well-known painting series. The instantly recognizable tiny grinning skulls and a field of psychedelic colours are recently featured in Dior's 'Dior Lady Art' collaboration.

To take part in the 'The Celestial Burial of an Artist', interested parties must apply by joining the whitelist starting from Nov 5, 2021. Only successful applicants can participate in the NFT performance art and mint an NFT. More details to be released by EchoX and Zhang Huan.

Zhang Huan's first-ever NFT Art Trilogy

NFT platform: echox.appJoin whitelist: https://curation.echox.app/nft/curationPage/zhanghuanFirstRegister State Hermitage Museum virtual NFT exhibition 'Ethereal Aether': https://celestialhermitage.ru/en/ Strategic partner: BCA Network

About Zhang Huan

Zhang Huan is one of China's best-known performance and contemporary artists. The layers of ideas the artist explored in his early performance art, conceived of as existential explorations and social commentaries, have carried through to the more traditional studio practice he embraced upon moving to Shanghai in 2005, after living and working for eight years in New York City. Notable works include: '12 m 2' (1994), 'To Add a Meter to an Anonymous Mountain' (1965), 'To Raise the Water Level in a Fishpond' (1997) & 'My Temple' (2015).

Zhang Huan Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZhangHuan_

About EchoX

EchoX is the online-offline curating expert, providing NFT management tools and consulting services in online curating. Dedicated to making online-offline curating and NFTs as easy as artists are creative, EchoX supports and collaborates with galleries, artists and brands to curate a world of echoes altogether whether in the physical world or the metaverse.

Website: echox.appFacebook: www.facebook.com/TheEchoXioInstagram: www.instagram.com/echox.ioTwitter: https://twitter.com/Echoxio

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contemporary-artist-zhang-huan-enters-nft-metaverse-with-echox-his-first-ever-nft-art-project-invites-participants-to-complete-the-work-exhibited-at-the-hermitage-301421982.html

SOURCE EchoX