Contec And Mannington Commercial Announce: "A Partnership Made In Healthcare™"

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contec, Inc., a Spartanburg, SC-based manufacturer of critical cleaning products for the pharmaceutical, med device and healthcare industries and New Jersey--based corporate headquarters, Mannington Commercial, one of the world's leading manufacturers of fine flooring, have announced an exclusive alliance in their efforts to better serve the U.S. healthcare industry.

Leveraging their respective strengths, Contec's Professional business unit has agreed to develop and conduct performance-based research on select Mannington Commercial flooring intended for the acute care market. Reciprocally, Mannington Commercial is designating Contec's Premira II® line of Laundry-Free™ microfiber products as the official disposable line of cleaning pads for use with their high-end flooring. The alliance will also include co-marketing and co-selling efforts between the two companies.

"The moment we saw the technical research capabilities, we knew a strong partnership was close at hand," noted Jim Toth, Jr., Maintenance and Technical Support Specialist for Mannington Commercial. "The data they've already generated from the specially designed testing methods have helped inform product improvements that will serve our business well." Meanwhile, Todd Kleman, Global Business Development Manager for Contec, Inc. shared, "The synergies between the two companies make for a perfect partnership. Our respective sales and marketing teams and collaborating to bring improved cleaning options to an environment where clearly, clean counts most amidst the ongoing pandemic."

Contec, Inc., established in 1988, has a long history of collaboration with best-in-class materials manufacturers, although this is their first notable partnership with a leader in the flooring industry. As both organizations value the health and welfare of the customer-partners they serve above all else, they are enthusiastic about joining forces to help drive improved practices - and outcomes - at healthcare facilities nationwide.

About Contec, Inc.For more than 30 years, Contec, Inc. has been a leading manufacturer of contamination control products for critical manufacturing environments in the Pharmaceutical, Life Sciences, Medical Device, Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace and Recreation/Outdoors industries worldwide. For inquiries regarding this or other critical cleaning matters, you may contact: info@contecinc.com or call 1-800-289-5762

About Mannington CommercialMannington Commercial crafts flooring with purpose. The company offers a full range of products designed to inspire creativity and deliver advanced performance in all types of commercial spaces. Across modular carpet, broadloom, LVT, resilient sheet and rubber, customers receive coordinated solutions to meet their specific goals. The fifth-generation, family owned company is guided by this dedication to its customers and to making a positive impact on the environment and local communities. manningtoncommercial.com

