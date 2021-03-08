Contango Announces Schedule For Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Conference Call

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE American: MCF) ("Contango" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to issue its fourth quarter 2020 earnings release before market open on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. In conjunction with the release, Contango will conduct a conference call to discuss the contents of that release on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 8:00 am Central Standard Time. A presentation related to certain items to be discussed on the call will be posted to the Company's website at ir.contango.com prior to the call.

Teleconference Call

Those interested in participating in the earnings conference call may do so by clicking here and entering your information to be connected. The link becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and the conference coordinator will call you. If you are not at a computer, you can join by dialing +1 (323)-347-3622 (International 800-309-1256) and entering participation code 898661. A replay of the call will be available Thursday, March 11, 2021 through Thursday, March 18, 2021 by clicking here.

About Contango Oil & Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Fort Worth, Texas based, independent oil and natural gas company whose business is to maximize production and cash flow from its offshore properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties primarily located in Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming and Louisiana and, when determined appropriate, to use that cash flow to explore, develop, exploit, and increase production from its existing properties, to acquire additional PDP-heavy crude oil and natural gas properties or to pay down debt. Additional information is available on the Company's website at http://www.contango.com. Information on our website is not part of this release.

