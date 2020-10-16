Contact Lenses Market By Usage, Design, Material, Application, Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Lenses Market by Usage (Daily Wear, Extended Wear), Design (Monovision, Spherical, Multifocal, Toric), Material (PMMA, Hybrid, Silicone Hydrogel), Application (Orthokeratology, Decorative Lens), Distribution Channel, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contact lenses market is projected to reach USD 10.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020-2025.

Market growth is driven mainly by the growing prevalence of myopia, increasing preference for contact lenses over prescription eyeglasses, and the ever-increasing geriatric population worldwide. The untapped emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the contact lenses market.

Low maintenance and easy wearability to drive the growth of daily wear contact lenses

The contact lenses market, by usage, is segmented into daily wear, extended wear, and traditional contact lenses. The daily wear contact lenses segment dominated the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their advantages - easy wearability, no requirement of lens cleaning (in the case of disposable daily wear contact lenses), and no requirement of overnight wear. These contact lenses do not have the issue of day-to-day accumulation of lens deposits and are more affordable than other types of contact lenses.

Increasing prevalence of myopia to drive the growth of conventional contact lenses in 2019

Based on application, the contact lenses market is segmented into conventional, orthokeratology (Ortho-k), and decorative contact lenses. The conventional lenses segment accounted for the largest share of contact lenses. The increasing prevalence of myopia, the rising geriatric population, and the growing preference for contact lenses over eyeglasses drive the growth of the conventional contact lenses market.

Retail stores are the largest distribution channel segment in the contact lenses market in 2019

Based on the distribution channel, the contact lenses market is segmented into retail stores, hospitals & clinics, and e-commerce. In 2019, retail stores accounted for the largest share of the contact lenses market, followed by hospitals & clinics and e-commerce. The large share of retail stores can be attributed to rising disposable income and the demand for cosmetic contact lenses. Moreover, these stores dispense OTC daily wear disposable contact lenses, resulting in a higher sales volume.

North America dominated the contact lenses market in 2019

The global contact lenses market has been segmented into five regional segments - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the contact lenses market. The rising prevalence of age-related eye diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising disposable income, and technological advancements in contact lenses and related products are driving the growth of the contact lenses market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Contact Lenses Market Overview4.2 Asia-Pacific: Contact Lenses Market, by Usage and Country (2019)4.3 Contact Lenses Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.4 Regional Mix: Contact Lenses Market (2020?2025) 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Myopia5.2.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference for Contact Lenses Over Prescription Eyeglasses5.2.1.4 Impact Analysis5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Untapped Emerging Markets5.2.2.2 Impact Analysis5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 Shortage of Ophthalmologists5.2.3.2 Impact Analysis5.3 Regulatory Scenario for the Contact Lenses Market5.3.1 North America5.3.1.1 US5.3.1.2 Canada5.3.2 Europe5.3.3 Asia-Pacific5.3.3.1 Japan5.3.3.2 China5.3.3.3 Singapore5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Contact Lenses Market5.4.1 COVID-19: Impact on Players 6 Technological Scenario6.1 Key Technologies in the Contact Lenses Market6.1.1 Hydraclear Technology6.1.2 Asd Technology6.1.3 Lacreon Technology6.1.4 PEG Technology6.1.5 PC Technology6.1.6 Optimized Toric Lens Geometry Technology6.1.7 Digital Zone Optics Lens Design Technology6.1.8 Lightstream Lens Technology6.1.9 Smart Contact Lens Technology 6.1.10 Light Intelligent/Adaptive Technology6.2 Contact Lenses Market: Future Outlook 7 Contact Lenses Market, by Product Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Contact Lenses Market, by Usage7.2.1 Daily Wear Contact Lenses7.2.1.1 Daily Wear Contact Lenses Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 20197.2.2 Extended Wear Contact Lenses7.2.2.1 Better Clinical Performance and Extended Wearability to Drive Segment Growth7.2.3 Traditional Contact Lenses7.2.3.1 Market for Traditional Contact Lenses is Expected to be Cannibalized by Daily and Extended Wear Contact Lenses7.3 Contact Lenses Market, by Design7.3.1 Spherical Contact Lenses7.3.1.1 The Rising Prevalence of Myopia is Driving the Growth of the Spherical Contact Lenses Market7.3.2 Toric Contact Lenses7.3.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Astigmatism to Drive the Growth of the Toric Contact Lenses Market7.3.3 Multifocal Contact Lenses7.3.3.1 Multifocal Contact Lenses to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period7.3.4 Monovision Contact Lenses7.3.4.1 Preference for Multifocal Lenses to Slow the Adoption of Monovision Contact Lenses7.3.5 Cosmetic Contact Lenses7.3.5.1 The Growing Trend of Changing Eye Appearance is Driving the Demand for Cosmetic Contact Lenses7.4 Contact Lenses Market, by Material7.4.1 Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses7.4.1.1 High Oxygen Permeability of Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses Has Driven Their Adoption7.4.2 Hydrogel Contact Lenses7.4.2.1 The Contact Lenses Market is Experiencing a Notable Shift from Hydrogel to Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lenses7.4.3 Gas-Permeable Contact Lenses7.4.3.1 Gas-Permeable Contact Lenses Have Replaced Non-Porous Pmma Contact Lenses in Recent Years7.4.4 Hybrid Contact Lenses7.4.4.1 Increasing Number of Refractive Surgeries Drive the Growth of Hybrid Contact Lenses7.4.5 Polymethyl Methacrylate Contact Lenses7.4.5.1 Growing Demand for Hydrogel and Silicone Hydrogel Lenses to Significantly Decrease the Adoption of Pmma Lenses7.5 Contact Lenses Market, by Color Variation7.5.1 Opaque Contact Lenses7.5.1.1 Opaque Lenses Held the Largest Share of the Market, by Color Variation7.5.2 Enhanced Contact Lenses7.5.2.1 Growing Adoption of Enhanced/Tinted Lenses in the Entertainment Sector is a Key Market Driver7.5.3 Visibility Tinted Contact Lenses7.5.3.1 Easy Availability and the Emergence of Local Players Drive the Market7.6 Contact Lenses Market, by Application 8 Contact Lenses Market, by Distribution Channel8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market, by Distribution Channel8.1.2 Retail Stores8.1.2.1 Retail Stores Accounted for the Largest Share of the Contact Lenses Market in 20198.1.3 Hospitals & Clinics8.1.3.1 Growing Number of Hospitals in Developing Countries to Drive the Growth of the Hospitals & Clinics Segment8.1.4 E-Commerce8.1.4.1 Growing Trend of Online Purchases to Drive the Market 9 Contact Lenses Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Latin America9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Market Share Analysis10.4 Contact Lenses Market: Geographical Assessment, Product Portfolio Matrix, and R&D Expenditure of Key Players10.5 Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players10.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Methodology10.6.1 Stars10.6.2 Emerging Leaders10.6.3 Pervasive Companies10.6.4 Emerging Companies10.7 Competitive Situation and Trends10.7.1 Product Launches and Enhancements10.7.2 Expansions10.7.3 Acquisitions & Divestitures10.7.4 Agreements and Partnerships 11 Company Profiles11.1 Johnson & Johnson11.2 Alcon11.3 The Cooper Companies11.4 Bausch + Lomb11.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Ag11.6 Hoya Corporation11.7 Seed11.8 Menicon11.9 Essilorluxottica11.10 Benq Materials Corporation11.11 Synergeyes11.12 Conforma Laboratories11.13 Freshlady Contact Lenses11.14 ABB Optical Group11.15 X-Cel Specialty Contacts11.16 St. Shine Optical11.17 Bescon11.18 Neo Vision11.19 Clearlab11.20 Camax Optical Corporation 12 Appendix

