Consumption Volume And Market Value Trends In The Global Gouda Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gouda 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gouda 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the Gouda Cheese markets covers the West and East Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Africa, Asia, Central Asia and Caucasus, Latin and North American regions. The report covers Consumption of Gouda Cheese across more than 130 markets in volume terms (tonnes) and value terms ($ million). The report is useful for cheese processors and other ancillary companies in the dairy value chain in highlighting market development in and assists in market prioritisation for entry strategies. The report also covers market share of cheese manufacturers in volume terms for 2019.

The data includes:

Information on Consumption in 137 markets segmented into 9 regions

Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value (/$US million), 2013-2019 and forecast to 2021

Manufacturer supply in volume terms by individual market (2019 only)

Research Methodology: The data is collected from a variety of sources including:

Open Sources: National Dairy Associations, Trade Journals and other online sources and public domain information

Industry Sources: Our network of research consultants across all regions conduct B2B interviews with key players in the value chain (e.g. Manufacturers, Importers, Packaging companies, etc)

The collected information is analysed, corroborated and put together in an online report tool. Companies Mentioned

Arla Foods

FrieslandCampina

DOC Dairy Partners

Fonterra

Emmi

Damafro

Agropur

Swiss Valley Farms

Schreiber

Sargento

Agropur

JSC Berezovsky

JSC Moloko

Kobrin Cheese

DMK

Bayernland

BMI-Eg

Hochland

Hochwald

Syr Starodubskiy

Mlekovita

Valio

Sancor

Pampa

Remotti

Coop Santa Clara

Chilolac

Colun

Surlat

Quillayes

Soprole

Valle Verda

Watt's

Laive

Milkaut

Gloria

Alfredo Willner

Parmalat

Conoprole

Pili

Mastellone

Serenisima

Tregar

Laita

Entremont

Lactalis

Sachsenmilch

Cono Kaasmakers

Mlekpol

Bakoma

Spomlek

Vergeer

Berglandmilch

Woerle

Cadi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwmn96

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumption-volume-and-market-value-trends-in-the-global-gouda-market-301130152.html

SOURCE Research and Markets