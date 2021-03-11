Consumers Energy Plans More Clean Energy For Michigan From Solar Project In Calhoun County

JACKSON, Mich., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy announced today an agreement to purchase 140 megawatts of clean, renewable energy - enough to power about 70,000 residential customers -- from the Calhoun Solar Center. Invenergy, a leading Midwest-based developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions, is developing and building the project.

"We are proud to team with Invenergy as we continue to create a cleaner, more sustainable energy future for Michigan," said Tim Sparks, vice president of electric grid integration at Consumers Energy. "We are committed to protecting the planet while providing the energy our homes and businesses need for decades to come."

The agreement makes Calhoun Solar Center one of the largest single projects providing solar energy to Consumers Energy customers. The plan requires approval by the Michigan Public Service Commission.

"Great progress is being made by Consumers Energy to foster sustainable communities in Michigan, and Invenergy is pleased to support this commitment by providing clean, reliable energy from our Calhoun Solar Center," said Mick Baird, senior vice president, renewable development at Invenergy.

Calhoun Solar Center will have a total capacity of 200 megawatts and is expected to be completed in 2022. Under the proposed agreement, Consumers Energy would purchase 140 megawatts from the solar facility for 25 years.

Solar energy is a major component of Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan, a blueprint to eliminate coal and dramatically boost renewable energy to help achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. The plan calls for adding approximately 1,100 MW of solar through 2024. To learn more, visit MiCleanEnergy.com.

Consumers Energy announced earlier this year that eight projects in two Michigan counties recently began generating solar energy for its customers.

