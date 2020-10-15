Consumers Alerted To Amazon Sale Of Counterfeit Pet King Brands ZYMOX® Pet Care Products

WESTMONT, Ill., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands became aware that Amazon is notifying consumers that certain purchases of ZYMOX® products from the Amazon storefront were counterfeit. These products were not manufactured by Pet King Brands nor supplied directly to Amazon by Pet King Brands.

Amazon as a business entity is not an approved authorized seller of Pet King Brand products. As a precautionary measure, Pet King Brands recommends consumers who have purchased one of the ZYMOX Ear products directly from Amazon and not from one of the authorized sellers on Amazon to immediately discontinue use and contact Pet King Brands with any questions regarding these products or any other ZYMOX products purchased directly from the Amazon storefront.

Counterfeit products that have been identified so far as being sold by Amazon include:

ZYMOX Otic Ear Solution with 1% Hydrocortisone, 1.25 fl oz

ZYMOX Otic Plus Ear Solution with 1% Hydrocortisone, 1.25 fl oz

ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear Solution with 0.5% Hydrocortisone, 1.25 fl oz

Fortunately, Pet King Brands was able to detect the counterfeit products through its quality and safety enforcement program. Its ZYMOX and Oratene products have gained wide success with veterinarians and pet parents around the world because of 25 years of demonstrated safe use.

Pet King Brands has built its reputation upon the quality and effectiveness of its enzyme-based products which aid in the management of some of the most widespread skin, ear and dental health issues affecting the majority of pets.

Everyday Pet King Brands fights the battle against counterfeiters and has taken legal action to locate individuals around the world who are selling fake ZYMOX products that could harm pets. "Our company will continue to fight counterfeiters who deceive consumers and sell products that risk the health or life of beloved pets," stated Pamela Bosco, Founder and President of Pet King Bands.

Pet King Brands is currently testing some of the counterfeit products that have been identified to determine their contents so they can offer the consumer more information.

Amazon has removed the listings that led to the sales of counterfeits and has issued refunds to customers who were sold and shipped the counterfeit products. However, there are many other unauthorized online sources that offer no guarantee consumers are receiving the authentic, USA-made products.

Consumers should only purchase ZYMOX or Oratene® Brushless Dental Care products from Pet King Brands' Authorized Seller Brand Partners. A list of Authorized Sellers is available at the "Where to Buy" page on zymox.com

Authentic ZYMOX and Oratene products are also available through veterinary clinics and retailers nationwide.

About Pet King Brands, Inc.

For over 20 years Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin products, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care and Equine Defense®, has been a leader in veterinarian-approved pet products made in the USA. Focused on the health and wellness of small and large animals of all ages, the products utilize the advanced technology of the patented LP3 Enzyme System. ZYMOX first introduced in 1998, has changed the way people manage and address their pets' ear, skin, and oral health issues. Guided by the principle that Healthy Animals Lead Happy Lives™, Pet King Brands offers solutions that are gentle to the animal, easy to administer and free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

To learn more visit https://www.zymox.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-alerted-to-amazon-sale-of-counterfeit-pet-king-brands-zymox-pet-care-products-301153499.html

SOURCE Pet King Brands