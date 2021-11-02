Consumer Watchdog Debuts Digital Ofrenda (Altar) For Dia De Los Muertos Celebrating The Lives Of Californians Lost To Medical Negligence

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog is debuting a digital ofrenda (altar) celebrating the lives of Californians who died due to medical negligence today and tomorrow in recognition of Dia de los Muertos.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Watchdog is debuting a digital ofrenda (altar) celebrating the lives of Californians who died due to medical negligence today and tomorrow in recognition of Dia de los Muertos. Advocate families that span across California recorded videos sharing a glimpse into the lives of their lost loved ones. New videos and family photos personalized by family members will be shared on Consumer Watchdog's social media platforms every half hour on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The families are advocates for the Fairness for Injured Patients Act, an initiative on the November 2022 California ballot that would restore the rights of those harmed by medical negligence that were taken away by the legislature in 1975.

Families of medical negligence victims rarely have the opportunity to talk about how their loved ones lived, because they must share the tragedy of how they died in their quest for justice and accountability. Dia de los Muertos provides the chance to celebrate the people who are the reason the law must change.

"It is not meant to be a day of mourning but a day of celebration. It is a day that we are displaying a offering of our love, our work, and our sacrifice in honor of our loved ones," stated Consumer Watchdog's Kathy Olsen Patient Advocate Michele Monserratt Ramos. "We are showing our love and our pride for who our loved ones were. They are not just their tragic end but so much more."

View the ofrenda and videos on Consumer Watchdog's social media platforms:Instagram: https:// www.instagram.com/consumerwatchdog,Facebook: https:// www.facebook.com/consumerwatchdogAnd Twitter: https:// twitter.com/ConsumerWD

Dia de los Muertos is a cultural holiday that dates back some 3,000 years to the Aztecs rituals of honoring the dead. Today, it is a cultural holiday that is celebrated on November 1 st and November 2 nd to honor our loved ones who have passed on before us. Many families build altars in their homes sharing pictures of their loved ones and displaying personal items that were important to them. In this digital era, Consumer Watchdog has created a digital ofrenda (altar) giving families the opportunity to share a very personal glimpse of their loved ones lives.

Families that lose loved ones due to medical negligence struggle to find accountability in a court of law or from state regulators. With other tragic deaths in California, it is possible to seek legal recourse and resources are made available to impacted families. Families of those lost to medical negligence have no such resources. The lack of legal accountability and resources is what fuels California medical negligence families to continue to fight for the Fairness Act.

The Fairness for Injured Patients Act will right an almost 50-year-old injustice that prevents families from seeking accountability in the court system due to the cap on medical negligence settlements. The Fairness Act will be taken to a vote of the people in California in November 2022. For more information on the Fairness Act visit www.FairnessAct.com and https://www.consumerwatchdog.org/fairnessact.

More information on the families that are seeking justice for their family members who died from medical negligence can be found here: https://www.consumerwatchdog.org/injuredpatients/.

